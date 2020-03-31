Coronavirus outbreak: how to donate to PM Cares Fund

%MINIFYHTMLac6864df8371793e0af0c22a200863df11% %MINIFYHTMLac6864df8371793e0af0c22a200863df12%

The number of patients infected with coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark in India now. To strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on citizen protection, the government has established the Prime Minister's Citizen Relief and Assistance Fund in emergencies (PM-CARES Fund). In an appeal made on the microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked citizens to contribute to the fund. In his tweet, he said that you can even make micro donations to the fund.

However, Delhi police recently warned against forgery of UPI identification that scammers use to mislead citizens. If you plan to make contributions to the national fund, here is a sure way to donate without being cheated.

1) Login to pmindia.gov.in/en



Find the donation details tab on the page and click on it

This will open a mini tab with details like account number, account name, IFSC code and UPI ID. Make a note of these details, especially the UPI ID.

3) Now click on the tab below to make a donation



4) This will take you to the SBI Bank website. Read the instructions provided and click "Continue,quot;.



5) Now, select the donation category and complete the donation form. Asks basic questions like name, email address, phone number, etc.



6) Enter the donation amount, click the Submit button and confirm details to continue.

