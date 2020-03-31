Coronavirus outbreak: how to donate to PM Cares Fund

However, Delhi police recently warned against forgery of UPI identification that scammers use to mislead citizens. If you plan to make contributions to the national fund, here is a sure way to donate without being cheated.
Login to pmindia.gov.in/en
Find the donation details tab on the page and click on it
This will open a mini tab with details like account number, account name, IFSC code and UPI ID. Make a note of these details, especially the UPI ID.
Now click on the tab below to make a donation
This will take you to the SBI Bank website. Read the instructions provided and click "Continue,quot;.
Now, select the donation category and complete the donation form. Asks basic questions like name, email address, phone number, etc.
Enter the donation amount, click the Submit button and confirm details to continue.
Alternatively, users can also simply scan the QR code available at https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/# to pay through BHIM UPI.
