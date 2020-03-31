Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The White House released models that project a staggering number: millions of coronavirus cases and between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the US. USA
-
The C.D.C. You are considering telling many more people to wear masks.
-
March ended as the worst month on Wall Street since 2008, with the S,amp;P 500 index falling 12.5 percent.
-
Close to Home: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York says his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, has the virus.
-
It may be time for everyone to mask
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have questions about the masks.
For weeks, (and we) said that ordinary citizens in the US USA They did not need to use them unless they were sick and coughed or cared for someone who was sick.
Now, given that the number of cases in the US USA It doubles every three or four days, it seems that was not the best advice.
The new data cited by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the C.D.C., show high transmission rates from infected people but who don't yet know it. An infected person can be contagious for 48 hours before developing symptoms, if any. Having a mask could reduce the number of transmissions from asymptomatic people.
So the C.D.C. He is now considering whether to recommend that more people, perhaps everyone, wear a mask when they are in public.
However, it is not a high-grade N95 medical mask. Those are rare and still need to be kept for those who need them most, medical professionals and others on the front lines. One reason why C.D.C. He hesitated to recommend that the use of universal masks was to avoid worsening the scarcity of those masks.
But for this purpose, you don't need that guy; Common surgical masks and even homemade masks will suffice. They will help delay transmission in the community, even if they do not guarantee complete protection for the user.
And there's an added benefit: Wearing any type of mask, even a scarf, will make it less likely that you will touch your face, an important route to infection.
Make your own mask. It's not difficult and you may already have everything you need at home. Here is a guide.
Thousands of inmates are released to save lives
Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in America's prisons, and it's easy to see why: social distancing is impossible, hand sanitizer is widely prohibited, medical care is already difficult, and for most staff, there is no work from home.
So, with hundreds of confirmed coronavirus cases in federal and state prison systems and local jails, authorities have been releasing thousands of prisoners to try to curb the infection and save lives.
Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, aims to free 2,000 inmates. New Jersey says it will launch up to 1,000. New York has already released some 650 people. Cleveland has halved its county prison population to approximately 1,000.
The criteria vary to decide who goes out. Examples include people over 50, people near the end of their sentences, and people convicted or prosecuted for non-violent or low-level felonies.
"Densifying,quot; the cell blocks also means welcoming fewer people. Sheriff's officers in some areas have been asked to make fewer arrests, and some prosecutors have said they will refuse to process certain low-level cases, such as intrusion, drug possession, and public urination.
"That is not going to increase crime," said Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's chief prosecutor. "What we are concerned about is public safety, and we do not want to prescribe a person with substance use disorder to a death sentence."
Asia prepares for another round of outbreaks
Asian cities and countries that seemed to have controlled their outbreaks are preparing for a possible second wave of infections.
China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan closed their borders to foreigners after they saw waves in new cases involving international travelers. Japan has banned visitors from most of Europe, and South Korea is quarantining foreigners at government centers for 14 days after their arrival.
It is a troubling signal for the United States, Europe and other places that are still battling their first wave. Success with containment may be tenuous, and the world may have to remain in some kind of indefinite confinement until a vaccine or treatment is developed.
"Even countries that have been relatively successful in managing the pandemic are as safe as the weakest links in the system," he said. Kristi Govella, assistant professor of Asian studies at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.
What's going on in North Korea? The secret country claimed not to have a single case of coronavirus, although a prominent defector called it a "blatant lie." Decades of isolation and international sanctions have devastated North Korea's health system, raising concerns that the country does not have the capacity to fight an outbreak.
Hot spots
-
the U.S has now reported more coronavirus-related deaths – 3,305 – than China it has, although there is widespread skepticism about China's official count.
-
There are dozens of cases aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier in the Pacific, and the captain urgently requests help.
-
Louisiana reported more than 150 deaths in 24 hours. State officials in Michigan He reported 50 deaths on Monday and said the outbreak there was still in its early stages.
-
About 2,000 nurses, 500 paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and 250 ambulances are heading to NY from across the United States to help fight the virus.
What you can do
Rent is due. Tomorrow is the first of the month. If your finances are strained due to the outbreak, help is available to pay your bills, including utilities, home payments, and student loans.
Dealing with quarantines? Paternity a young adult indoors can be difficult. Try to give them privacy, expect friction in their social lives, and leave room for sadness.
Reimagine your living space. Our guide can help you make room for your home office, prepare for a disaster, or tidy up. For the truly restless during quarantine, try our neat home challenge.
Do you think you could have a fever? This is what your temperature can tell you, and some signs of fever to look for if you can't find a thermometer.
What else are we following?
-
White House economists warned last fall that a pandemic could kill half a million Americans and devastate the economy, but their study was not heard.
-
Workers are on strike at companies like Instacart, Whole Foods and Amazon for what they say are inadequate security measures and underpayment for the risks they face.
-
The Food and Drug Administration approved a test that can detect the coronavirus in about two minutes, Reuters reports.
-
"Those We Have Lost,quot; is a new series from The New York Times' obituary desk that tells the stories of people who have died from the coronavirus.
-
Retired doctors and nurses are returning to work to replace infected healthcare workers. These are some of their stories.
-
A thriller about the coronavirus was filmed just before life was closed to contain the pandemic.
What are you doing
We have been entering the national forests with our Border Collie Willy. Rarely do we meet anyone, western Oregon has been blessed with public forests, and by focusing only on what's around us, we can have a good time without thinking "it." Willy, happily unaware of any crisis, is happy in the present all day.
– Tim Baxter, Eugene, Ore.
