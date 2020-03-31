Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The White House released models that project a staggering number: millions of coronavirus cases and between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the US. USA

The C.D.C. You are considering telling many more people to wear masks.

March ended as the worst month on Wall Street since 2008, with the S,amp;P 500 index falling 12.5 percent.

Close to Home: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York says his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, has the virus.

Get the latest updates here, plus maps and full coverage

It may be time for everyone to mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have questions about the masks.

For weeks, (and we) said that ordinary citizens in the US USA They did not need to use them unless they were sick and coughed or cared for someone who was sick.

%MINIFYHTML3a7df3fe1cd5366233853bf825b6601011% %MINIFYHTML3a7df3fe1cd5366233853bf825b6601012%

Now, given that the number of cases in the US USA It doubles every three or four days, it seems that was not the best advice.

The new data cited by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the C.D.C., show high transmission rates from infected people but who don't yet know it. An infected person can be contagious for 48 hours before developing symptoms, if any. Having a mask could reduce the number of transmissions from asymptomatic people.

So the C.D.C. He is now considering whether to recommend that more people, perhaps everyone, wear a mask when they are in public.