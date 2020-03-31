Coronavirus in Minnesota: Twin Cities boys and girls clubs launch expanded meal plan program – Up News Info

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities announced Tuesday that they will begin offering free weekly meal packages to children and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many children rely on school lunches for daily meals and are now facing food insecurities under Governor Walz's executive order to close all schools in the state.

The Twin Cities Boys and Girls Clubs say they are providing families with nutritious, family-style meals, educational materials on the go, and access to additional community resources. The resources are intended to help caregivers as well as children.

The implementation of this expanded meal program follows a significant financial contribution announced last Friday by the Minnesota Vikings and Wilf Family Foundations. The Boys and Girls Club also received donations from Kowalski’s Markets, Cub Foods, Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders and his wife Hayley, MATTERbox Snack Packs, and Papa John’s Pizza.

In the first week of the expanded meal program, seven club locations in the Twin Cities are positioned to serve 13,200 dinners to 660 families, and the number of meals is expected to increase in the coming weeks. Pre-sorted food component boxes will be distributed at club locations, with each box containing enough food to provide five dinners for a family of four. Households with more than four members will receive additional boxes.

For more information, visit www.boysandgirls.org.