Coronavirus in Minnesota: "The state is not just praying and waiting,quot;: Walz responds to a critical care nurse – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Gov. Tim Walz responded to Minnesota Critical Care Nurse Emily Allen on Monday during her briefing with senior state officials.

Allen works at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, which was recently transformed into a COVID-19 care center. She spoke to Up News Info on Sunday about her experiences on the front line.

"I just hope and pray that we continue to have enough equipment to continue to safely care for these patients," Allen said.

Walz says he wants Allen to know that he and state officials are working so that health workers and hospitals receive what they need.

"I would tell Emily that we know he's out there, we know we have to take him away," Walz said. "We want him to know that the state is not just praying or waiting for us to get them, that we are planning and doing the necessary things to take them away."

Walz once again joined the call from the governor's residence, where he is in the second week of self-quarantine after a member of his security details tested positive. The governor again joined the call from officials from the Minnesota Department of Health, Employment and Economic Security, Homeland Security and Education.

The state is exploring temporary hospitals; Statewide sites for temporary hospitals that could serve an additional 2,750 patients: 1,750 beds in greater Minnesota, 1,000 for the metropolitan area.

Since the crisis began, 239,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits, more than all of last year. The state has changed the application process to handle cargo and make it faster to process and get people checks. Authorities say this will not affect the amount of benefits you receive. and that anyone can request it.

As for the "stay home,quot; order, Governor Walz says Minnesota is doing well and people are following the directive. How do they know? Traffic is down 79% on the subway and 71% in greater Minnesota.

The governor's office says the officer on Walz's security details who tested positive is recovering and is well at home.