Coronavirus in Minnesota: In search of buyer safety, Lunds & Byerlys seeks inspiration abroad – Up News Info

– Customers shopping at Lunds & Byerlys locations in Minnesota will notice a clear change in registration as the supermarket chain works to keep customers and staff protected during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now there is a plexiglass barrier that separates the customer and the cashier. It has a small opening, just enough to fit in the credit card machine.

It is one of several security provisions implemented by the chain, according to Director of Retail Operations, Brian Kopp, but probably the most notable beyond the additional cleanup and social distance requirements.

"We have every desire for us as our company to do the right thing," said Kopp. "I haven't seen rapid changes like what we're going through right now at any point in my career."

Kopp says that when the virus outbreak began to escalate in February, the chain started a COVID-19 task force. The group focused on ways to continue to serve shoppers safely while protecting staff. It started with weekly meetings, which Kopp said they converted rapidly on a daily basis as the presence of the virus in the United States increased.

“We take a lot of the learning from other retailers in other parts of the country, but also in other parts of the world. Europe is a little further along in the process than we are, so we could take some of that learning from Europe, "he said.

On each payline, round stickers were placed on the floor the width of a basketball with footprints on them. They are placed six feet apart, which means where customers must stop to ensure sufficient social distance. All other registers are also closed, creating more space for clients and staff.

Cashiers clean the registration area with disinfectant wipes and spray after each transaction. The carts and baskets that customers use are brought by staff back to the front of the store, where another employee is waiting to clean them.

“We have not shot from the hip in our decisions. We have made strategic and educated moves throughout this process, "said Kopp.

The emphasis on sanitation and separation is not lost on buyers like Jay Doorfman.

"I think people are more respectful and things are cleaner," Doorfman said.

Terrill Arnst, a customer who said he has been shopping at Edina's location for almost 20 years, seconds of that sentiment.

"It is consistent with my general statement that Lunds & Byerlys has responded very well, magnificently to the entire crisis. And by adding these elements, it just raises how well they are handling it, "Arnst said.

Some grocery stores, such as Trader Joe & # 39; s in downtown Minneapolis, are now limiting the number of customers who can enter to ensure there is enough space for social distance. Kopp says it might not be necessary at Edina's 40,000-square-foot location, but it's an idea they're looking at for smaller locations.

The chain has asked people to stop bringing their own reusable bags. In Minneapolis, that means Lunds & Byerlys locations have stopped charging customers the 5-cent bag fee. Target made a similar move last week.

Kopp anticipates that the list of security changes for all stores will only grow.

“That is something that we observe every day. Are there layers coming? Yes, "he said.

Since early March, Kopp says the chain has hired about 250 employees and still has openings.

