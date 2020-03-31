Coronavirus in Minnesota: food shelves prepare for increased demand, mixed with fewer volunteers – Up News Info

BETHEL ORIENTAL, Minnesota (Up News Info) – Every month, the North Anoka County Emergency Food Platform (NACE) drops a life preserver for hungry families.

Serving bags and boxes full of fresh bread and vegetables, dry and dairy products.

"Normally in one month we exceed 1,200 customers," explained NACE CEO Steve Jaffee.

But surprisingly, Jaffee is seeing a sharp drop in demand in the past two weeks. He attributes the drop to current concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are understandably afraid to leave their homes for fear of contracting the virus. Jaffee believes that the temporary drop in demand for emergency food is like a strange calm before the storm.

"That is exactly what we call it. We just think that people are scared and will run out of resources," said Jaffee.

Just to be safe, NACE customers no longer enter the pantry. Instead, volunteers and staff carry food bags to clients' cars.

The doors remain closed and along with the supermarket trolleys, everything is cleaned with antiseptic towels after each transaction.

"It is really a challenge for organizations like us," said Jaffee.

But many of the volunteers are elderly and retired. Because the coronavirus is taking disproportionate use of the elderly, they are heeding warnings to stay home.

That is affecting available workers, like Barb Martin.

"The process has completely changed around here to protect us and the customers, there are also the volunteers," said Martin.

More people like Barb will be needed as the demand for food increases. It is expected to increase dramatically in the coming days and weeks along with the number of unemployed people.

For customers, Martin said, "You can come and stay in your cars, because someone will go out and you can get your food."

Here, where there is a lot of food on the shelves, but with less staff to serve it. Still, everyone is doing everything they can to keep hungry families fed.