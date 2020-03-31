Coronavirus in Minnesota: Father J returns to Pelican Rapids after a week stranded in the Philippines – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A priest from northern Minnesota returned home after being trapped in the Republic of the Philippines for weeks during the pandemic.

Up News Info shared the story of Father Jeff Ethan last week. A few weeks ago, the Pelican Rapids priest traveled to the Philippines with a group of Minnesotans for a diving trip. Just a few days after the trip, the country began to close. The group has been working to return ever since

Everyone was asked to stay in separate hotel rooms, and the tape inside the elevators even marked where they could stop.

Father Ethan finally landed safely at the MSP airport on Sunday.

