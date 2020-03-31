Coronavirus in Minnesota: Choirmaster writes song COVID-19 for students – Up News Info

Minnesota Time: Enjoy this # Top10WxDay with a tablespoon or twoNormally, we would meet in patios and outdoor terraces, perhaps enjoying a cold drink or a large and beautiful ice cream cone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the order to stay home in Minnesota, that is not possible.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado landed in southwest WisconsinThe National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado hit southwest Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outlying buildings but without causing injury.
Minnesota Weather: wet snow to fall overnight; North Shore could see about 3 inchesAfter an afternoon of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches piling up in northern Minnesota.
Poll: Most Minnesotans say temperatures in the 60s mean time for shortsWith the warm weather looming this weekend, Up News Info turned to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?
Minnesota History: 3 years since the first tornado touchdowns in state historyOn March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes landed in Minnesota. Two were near the Iowa border, in Freeborn and Faribault counties. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.