Coronavirus in Minnesota: Allina Health tablet holders could help preserve EPP supplies – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota hospitals and clinics continue to find creative new ways to protect healthcare workers and patients, while preserving personal protective equipment.

Allina Health is now taking a virtual approach to limit exposure to COVID-19. On an almost deserted floor in an Allina Health building, you'll find a "sea of ​​bleachers." Tom Bethke believes that each of these will play a role in the fight against COVID-19.

"Initial reports are that it's useful, easy to use," said Tom Bethke of Allina Health.

The supports have Android tablets. They are currently in approximately 100 emergency rooms, and could eventually be in more than 600 rooms throughout the Allina Health system.

They came up with the idea just two weeks ago when doctors and nurses were looking for ways to cut down on room visits and keep masks, gloves, and gowns, all while staying close to patients. A half-hour visit on a tablet could greatly reduce the risk.

“He starts doing the calculations and accumulates very quickly every day. That also protects our staff, doctors and patients, "said Brad Myrvold of Allina Health.

Doctors and nurses work at a kiosk on each floor where the online rooms are located. When the provider logs in to a room number, they can practically speak face to face.

"We can implement this extensively, so if there is a sudden increase in demand for beds and PPE, this should go a long way in greatly reducing usage," Bethke said.

Volunteers helped assemble the tablets, turning conference rooms into small factories and doing the work of months in less than two weeks.

"When you see what people in emergency departments are facing, people want to help and they volunteer right away," Bethke said.

Allina says they hope to put tablets in every room in the hospital.