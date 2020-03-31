Coronavirus in Colorado, March 31: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLc1d6de5b58c1959d1b0710c5577e4c8611% %MINIFYHTMLc1d6de5b58c1959d1b0710c5577e4c8612%

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that four more people have died, bringing the state's total to 51. There are 2,627 confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado. A total of 15,364 people have been evaluated.

More than 370 of the state's cases, or 1 in 7, were reported in eight mountain counties with ski resorts.

Here are the updates for March 30.

The numbers

What is new today

Nation and world

Live blog

