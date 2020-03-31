coronavirus: Google launches India-specific COVID-19 website – Latest news

Google on Tuesday launched an Indian-specific coronavirus website that provides complete information on the pandemic and how to stay productive during this time.

The website, www.google.co.in/covid19, contains information such as hotline key numbers, symptom content, protective measures, known treatments, and the latest global and Indian statistics.

It also houses a collection of videos on how people can use their time productively while at home, as well as resources and training modules for people, small businesses, and educators to stay connected and informed, especially when isolated in their home.

%MINIFYHTML2b9602d1477171865fc1a145e254429011% %MINIFYHTML2b9602d1477171865fc1a145e254429012%

The website has four key sections: health information, safety and prevention tips, data, and information and resources.

The Safety and Prevention Tips section consists of educational and informative links and videos from the Union Ministry of Health, with the aim of transmitting to people the importance of washing their hands, declaring symptoms and adopting responsible behavior.

The website also includes a snapshot of some of the most popular coronavirus-related searches, including the latest news about coronavirus, the right way to wash your hands, things to do at home, and answers to questions like what is distancing. social ?, what is a running of the bulls? Or what is self quarantine?

The Facts & Information section shows up-to-date Google Trends information, including some of the most sought-after and current questions about India's COVID-19.

The Resources section houses several helpful videos that help parents and children spend time learning at home, or help people with coping techniques for stressful days, or just try new recipes and DIY projects (do it yourself. ) covering art and exercise.

To help people work from home, there are also links to key resources: People will find the tips for getting work done when they work from home helpful, and teachers can connect with their students using resources such as distance learning resources for schools. , Teach teacher tools and methods from home to help children learn to read at home.

For entrepreneurs who run small and medium-sized businesses, there is information on managing their businesses through uncertainty and training tools for work and distance learning.

