Coronavirus: FIFA launches emergency fund for struggling leagues and clubs amid pandemic | Football news

The world soccer governing body, FIFA, is creating a fund to help competitions and players who have had financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several clubs are feeling the bite of the pandemic-led financial crisis, with Premier League teams Newcastle and Tottenham placing some employees on leave – a scheme in which an employee doesn't work but receives 80 percent of his salary. paid the next two months by the government.

In Spain, the Barcelona League giants have agreed to a 70 percent pay cut for their players, while in Scotland, Hearts has also asked their players to cut a 50 percent pay cut.

Tottenham president Daniel Levy is among the non-playing staff and receives a pay cut at the club.

FIFA is now ready to draw on its reserves to help the most affected competitions and clubs.

"The football community around the world is experiencing, to a greater or lesser extent, serious financial problems due to the coronavirus outbreak," said a FIFA spokesman.

"This threatens to alter and affect the ability of FIFA member associations and other soccer organizations, such as leagues and clubs, to develop, finance and execute soccer activities at all levels of the game, including professionals, not professionals, youth and grassroots.

"In many parts of the world, it is expected that a considerable number of people involved in football, including men and women, will be left in extremely difficult economic conditions."

"FIFA is in a solid financial position and it is our duty to do everything possible to assist them in their time of need."

"Therefore, we confirm that FIFA is working on the possibilities of providing assistance to the soccer community worldwide after making a thorough assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on soccer."

"The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being considered and discussed in consultation with FIFA member federations, confederations and other interested parties, bearing in mind that a decision must be agreed and announced in the near future."