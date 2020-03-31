Coronavirus: Digital Aid Groups Gather Neighborly Assistance | USA News

%MINIFYHTML0c43e95deb6d4d2613e50b638e803b0211% %MINIFYHTML0c43e95deb6d4d2613e50b638e803b0212%

As more people in the United States take refuge through requests due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents are developing digital initiatives to ensure that their neighbors stay safe, healthy, and connected.

"Suddenly, this common good is not an abstract idea or a particular political mindset," said Morgan Schmidt, a Presbyterian pastor and one of the moderators for Pandemic Partners – Bend (PPB), a Facebook group that has facilitated the community. Help from March 12.

The crisis "affects us all," Schmidt told Al Jazeera.

More than 801,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, with more than 160,000 cases in the United States.

While governments focus on national and state responses, individual communities are trying to fill the gaps with technology aimed at connecting neighbors and providing assistance for everything from buying food and medicine to connecting those who are alone and in need. someone to talk to.

Pandemic partners

PPB, based in Bend, Oregon, a city of approximately 100,000 people, started with a simple premise: "Be available to help our most vulnerable neighbors," said Schmidt.

The Facebook group has more than 10,000 members and dozens of posts every hour with people who offer or request help with daily needs that were easily covered before the pandemic.

Alex Porter, a 24-year-old Bend resident who attends the nursing program at Central Oregon Community College, said her experience with the group has opened connections with those in her community.

"It was a beautiful demonstration of human kindness. I was helping a woman who was recovering from major surgery who had been eating rice for a week and needed food," Porter told Al Jazeera. "I was happy to help her and pay for her purchases. I am studying nutrition and tried to help her design a diet to help her heal from her surgery … it took me this page to meet her and she lives one block from me."

Angelina Campbell, a 34-year-old independent resident of Bend, told Al Jazeera that she has helped several people in recent weeks, including making food deliveries.

It echoed Porter's sentiment that PPB is helping to connect his community.

Business has declined for Campbell, who runs a cleaning business. But one of his clients gave him "a couple of hundred dollars to help more people," including those who are not on Facebook.

Help next

While social media provides a wide network of users, there are many who do not have access to or refuse to use their services due to privacy concerns.

Shahed Amanullah and her teenage son Haroon created Next Door Helper, a website that allows users to offer help without a social media account.

Amanullah and Haroon developed Next Door Helper in part as a coding project for Haroon, which is out of school due to widespread cancellations, but largely to provide an outlet for those who want to help but don't have access to social media, or they choose not to use them. media platforms.

"Not everyone is on these platforms,quot; Amanullah he told Al Jazeera, citing problems with accessing reliable internet connections, but also concerns about data collection. Users are not required to enter anything other than an email address.

"I did not want to collect more information than is necessary for this," said Amunallah.

Thanks for all the feedback, we hear from non-profit organizations, churches, mosques, and community groups. Not only EE. USA, but Canada, UK, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey and more. You will incorporate your comments as soon as possible! – Next Door Helper (@nextdoorhelper) March 24, 2020

Amanullah He said "I wanted to do something scaled. The level of the problem … is huge. I also wanted something more active than passive."

A user registers with Next Door Helper and if someone has requested assistance nearby, they receive an email alert. That way, the service actively reminds users that help is needed.

"He will come looking for you,quot; Amanullah said.

Another driving design philosophy for Next Door Helper is that it does not require contact between the two parties, nor does it encourage any financial transaction.

"Money means contact. Also, I don't want people to have a bad incentive," said Amanullah.

Some 2,500 users have registered with Next Door Helper since its official launch on March 22.

"It is an experiment," said Amanullah. Next Door's help "will change over time as people react."

He's happy about the efforts on Facebook or anywhere else, but with Next Door Helper, Amanullah wants to "focus on pure altruism."

The world "will be very different,quot;

For Schmidt, PPB moderator, these concerns are legitimate. But social networks like Facebook, with its 1.69 billion users, is an "easy access point."

"We have been asking the question from the beginning," said Schmidt. While the concern was less about data, but "more from an accessibility perspective. Even being able to ask for help on Facebook is a privilege."

PPB is working to create a phone line to ask users without internet access for help. The group is also doing its part to facilitate the creation of similar groups in other communities around the world.

"We have made our best practices available to the public," Schmidt said, although they are not "micromanaging,quot; these organizations.

"This is an incredibly leveling event. There is no one who is excluded or who is not at risk of getting sick or a loved one getting sick. I don't know if we have really experienced something like this, not in my life."

The situation requires widespread action, and whatever platform people are using to connect is viable. Fortunately, Schmidt said, the severity of the problem will allow people to see "human dignity,quot; in everyone.

"Regardless of Pandemic's partners, I think the world will be very different once we leave our homes."