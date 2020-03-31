coronavirus: Covid 19 updates India: government launches dedicated Twitter account for COVID-19 updates

%MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea11% %MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea12%

Dear citizens, We should not get an 'infodemic' as we fight #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to update … https://t.co/XyTNngJ6Dv – #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) 1585656632000

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting established a dedicated Twitter identifier on Tuesday to share news and updates on the new coronavirus. The account is calledand use the handle

In his first tweet, the user shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea13% %MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea14%

"Dear citizens, we should not get,quot; infodemic & # 39; & # 39; as we fight #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with the correct information in # COVID19.

%MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea15% %MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea16%

"Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also bears a photo with the government helpline number written on it. SLB TIR TIR