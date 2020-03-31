coronavirus: Covid 19 updates India: government launches dedicated Twitter account for COVID-19 updates

%MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea11% %MINIFYHTML6dc3026af199f4ace6322820fb6156ea12%
New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting established a dedicated Twitter identifier on Tuesday to share news and updates on the new coronavirus. The account is called
#IndiaFightsCorona and use the handle
@CovidnewsbyMIB.
Dear citizens, We should not get an 'infodemic' as we fight #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to update … https://t.co/XyTNngJ6Dv
– #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) 1585656632000
In his first tweet, the user shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic.
"Dear citizens, we should not get,quot; infodemic & # 39; & # 39; as we fight #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with the correct information in # COVID19.
"Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also bears a photo with the government helpline number written on it. SLB TIR TIR
