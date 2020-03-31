Coronavirus: Bellator postpones all events in May | MMA News

All Bellator MMA events in May have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the London card.

The promotion made the decision in light of ongoing security concerns surrounding the outbreak, as well as government mandates.

Postponed events Bellator 242 – May 9 in San José, California Bellator European Series London – May 16 in London Bellator 243 – May 29 in Temecula, California

The organization says they will continue to monitor the situation closely and that they intend to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

They noted that the health and safety of their athletes, fans, partners and staff remains the top priority.

The promotion received widespread praise following the cancellation of Bellator 241 in early March, as they decided to pay all stakeholders involved. Bellator President Scott Coker said Sky Sports That was the right thing to do.

Refunds for ticket holders for postponed events will be available at their original point of purchase.