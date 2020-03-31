Coronavirus: Barcelona players agree to a 70 percent pay cut | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML9c28b7cbe2ea7089ed0c10d02771097311% %MINIFYHTML9c28b7cbe2ea7089ed0c10d02771097312%

Players of the Barcelona football club will receive a 70 percent pay cut and will make an additional contribution on top during the forced break of La Liga so that the other club employees can earn their full wages during the coronavirus crisis, Captain Lionel Messi said.

In addition to soccer players, Barcelona's professional athletes also accepted the pay cut to pay non-sports staff salaries amid the financial impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Plus:

"In addition to the 70% reduction in our wages during the national state of emergency, we will make a contribution so that club employees can earn 100% of their wages during this time," Messi said on his Instagram account.

Responding to criticism that the players had not made any announcements about what they were doing to help others during the pandemic, Messi added: "We have not spoken so far because our priority was to find real solutions to help the club and those who will be the most affected by this situation.

"We also could not forget to send our best wishes to all the fans of Barcelona who are suffering in these difficult times and to all those who patiently wait in their homes waiting for the end of this crisis."

So far, 7,340 people have died from the virus in Spain. The country is in the third week of closure, while all organized football has been postponed indefinitely.