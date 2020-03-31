Compensation seen buying massive quantities of grass – Storage during quarantine

Rapper Offset was seen yesterday in Los Angeles by paparazzi. And Cardi's husband, who is also a member of the popular group The Migos, was seen outside a Cookies Melrose marijuana dispensary.

And he seemed to be stocking up on marijuana for the quarantine.

The rapper bought a lot of products from history. It was so big that the box could barely fit inside the trunk of the new Offset car, a super fast Ferrari 812. The Ferrari sells for around $ 500,000.

While the blockade continues across the state and country, Offset appears to have plenty of free time.