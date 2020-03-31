Colton Underwood talks about sexuality, bachelorhood, stardom, and exes in new book

Colton Underwood he is serving hot tea in his new book The first time.

There is much more to this Single from what it seems, and now, the fans of the former footballer are learning what he Really experienced during his time on the show, and most importantly, what happened behind the scenes.

But since this is a book about his path to stardom, Colton begins at the beginning of his life. He details his humble beginning as a footballer, his relationship with Aly Raisman and how all this impacted her decision to be a virgin. Some stories are new, while others are not, like how Simone Biles guided him through his breakup.

He then delves into how he became one of the famous members of Bachelor Nation, revealing how he studied past episodes and befriended one of Arie Luyendyk Jr. .The three best women.