Colton Underwood talks about sexuality, bachelorhood, stardom, and exes in new book

Colton Underwood is serving hot tea in his new book The First Time.
There is much more to this Single from what it seems, and now, the fans of the former footballer are learning what he Really experienced during his time on the show, and most importantly, what happened behind the scenes.
But since this is a book about his path to stardom, Colton begins at the beginning of his life. He details his humble beginning as a footballer, his relationship with Aly Raisman and how all this impacted her decision to be a virgin. Some stories are new, while others are not, like how Simone Biles guided him through his breakup.
He then delves into how he became one of the famous members of Bachelor Nation, revealing how he studied past episodes and befriended one of Arie Luyendyk Jr. .The three best women.
All of which led him to the most crucial moment of his life: becoming The Bachelor.
Questioning your sexuality
Despite dating various women in his life, the Bachelor star still questions his sexuality. He said he started in high school when he dated a girl who wanted to go beyond what he was willing. This forced him to leave her without explanation, sparking a series of rumors that he is gay. The speculation was so rampant that he finally got to his mother, who one day said to her, "You know, Colt, we would still love and support you if you were gay." He stuck to his guns and kept his virginity even when he became a member of the NFL. When he told his teammates about his body count, none of his teammates questioned his motivations, although one teammate joked, "Underwood, man, I know someone who can help fix that."
His first love
On many occasions, friends and footballers try to establish Colton with girls, but the only one that succeeds is Andrew East, who paired it with Aly Raisman. He first invites her out on a video congratulating her on her gold medal, which gives her a date for an "easy steak dinner." Eventually, they meet and, as things progress, she discovers that he is a virgin, which he believes helped their relationship progress. "We could take our time without any pressure, certainly not from me," he explains. They fall in love, although Colton is the first to say it. He says that one day he whispered "I love Ne-Yo,quot; while listening to music and he thought that she said "I love you,quot; so he replied. Awk!
Love and loss
Colton reveals that when they went public with their relationship during a difficult time. He was "broke," and she was slowly beginning to speak, both publicly and privately, about the abuse she suffered under the doctor. Larry nassar. "I wanted to find Nassar and rip his head off," he admits. Other than that, the star tried to be "friendly, sensitive, patient, and available,quot; as Aly sailed through this difficult time. As he did so, he felt that "he was finally able to tell me that he loved me." Two weeks later, she left him. He asks Simone Biles if she knows why Aly broke up with him, but Simone is just as "surprised,quot; as he is. Finally, he realized that she just needed space.
Pure opportunity or strategy?
While strolling through the local mall, Colton bumps into producers holding an open call for contestants to Arie Luyendyk Jr.the season of The Bachelor. Although he is not a woman, the producers ask him to request Becca KufrinIt is the season, something he considers because he is trying to find "a way out of this routine,quot; in which he finds himself. The process begins and he "becomes obsessed,quot; with participating in the program. He approaches the launch process as he would with soccer, leading him to dive into "all things Bachelorette party"In doing so, he becomes a friend Tia Booth and they strike up a close friendship, which he thinks is prohibited.
Mission accomplished
His hard work and research pay off when he discovers that he is chosen for the new season. Additionally, he reveals a settlement of his lawsuit against the Raiders, encouraging him to plan a romantic getaway with Tia in Los Angeles. He says his father "warned him,quot; about the problems this could cause, but Colton hoped Tia would be chosen as High school and you would get a "small advantage,quot; in the process. Unfortunately, it's Becca, not Tia, the chosen one, but she encourages him to go on the show. He says she told him, if things don't work out, maybe "I'll see your butt in Paradise."
Show time
The day finally comes when the Becca season airs and Colton is "excited and scared,quot; because "he opened up about personal matters in a way that I had never shared with my family or close friends." Over the years, he had fabricated stories about connections with girls, because "it was easier to lie than to tell the truth." But once again, to his surprise, people did not judge him as expected. Instead, friends, family, strangers, and even Becca told him they were "proud,quot; of his honesty.
Becoming The Bachelor
Colton again began strategizing, this time with the goal of becoming the next Single. He uses the Men say it all as her chance to create a "positive buzz,quot; and she came up with clever phrases to say during the show. It specifically targets Jean Blanc because he thinks: "You cannot lose defending the honor of a beautiful woman." It works and meets with multiple producers, one of which is Mike Fleiss. The show's creator asks if he's willing to lose his virginity on the show, and Colton says yes, but only if he was the "right person." He writes that he really wanted to be single to "fall in love and get married."
Meeting women
As filming begins, Colton begins to feel all women. In the first impression, he likes everyone, but he is "scared,quot; of Demi Burnett because of its sexual nature. Is more intrigued by Cassie Randolph but he can't go "out of script,quot; and tell her how strong his feelings are. And while Caelynn Miller-Keyes Y Hannah brown they are among his favorites, his enmity "did not sit well,quot; with him.
Find the one
She may have been a virgin, but Colton still had "real physiological responses,quot; to her and the girls' interactions. He says he would get excited several times and while Hannah G. and others He did that to her, soon realizing that he was legitimately "falling in love,quot; with Cassie. But his requests for time with her fell on deaf ears and producers encouraged him to stay open as "you never know what's going to happen." He started to get sick of all the intrigues, which is part of the reason he sent Demi home when she showed up at his hotel to tell him that she was falling in love with him. "I think he intended to have a fun time and then hang out with the girls again and stir the pot."
What happened in the fantasy suite
After all a drama, two breaks, and a fence jump, Colton and Cassie are finally ready for their Fantasy Suite date. Even though they didn't have micros, Cassie and Colton were convinced that the cameras were secretly filming and searched every nook and cranny only to discover a "couple of hundred,quot; of condoms. However, what happens next, Colton says, "is none of your business."
Happy ending
Colton and Cassie are happy together, and while they are not engaged, she says she doesn't even care. "Now, a year later, she still gives me butterflies every time I see her. I do my best to make her feel the same way. Will we always be together? I hope so. We want our happiness forever. We are working on it But I can't see the future. Instead, I focus on loving Cassie today and tomorrow, and knowing that love returns to me ten times. If that continues, we'll have ours forever. "
