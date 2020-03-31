Colorado students "very likely,quot; to spend the rest of the school year learning remotely, Polis says

Matilda Coleman
Governor Jared Polis may have broken the hopes of teachers, parents and students confined to their homes throughout Colorado on Monday, reiterating that classroom education is unlikely to resume this academic year due to ongoing social distancing measures. of the state.

"It is highly likely that I will not be able to resume normal classroom activities this school year," Polis said during a press conference that updated the public on efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. "The school year has not yet been suspended statewide; we always have hope. But districts have been preparing for that. That is the probability."

About two weeks ago, Polis ordered all public and private schools across the state to close their doors until at least April 17 in an attempt to stop the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19.

But even before issuing that order, as Colorado schools chose to discontinue learning in person, Polis said it was "less and less likely,quot; for students to return to the classroom before summer break.

Denver Public Schools officials said Monday they are "working closely with state and local officials and health experts,quot; on the question of whether classroom education will resume before the end of the academic year.

