Collin County Judge Rescinds "All Businesses Are Essential,quot; Order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Collin County Judge Chris Hill reversed his executive order last week that said all businesses are essential, allowing most businesses to remain open and urging citizens to stay home.

The move came hours after Governor Greg Abbott announced stricter guidelines for social distancing.

Judge Hill says Governor Abbott's order replaces his and Collin County businesses that may have been deemed essential, are no longer essential under the new state order.

Governor Abbott's order states that "everyone in Texas shall, except when necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same home."

Essential services include grocery stores and healthcare providers, among a long list of other things.

Here is the complete list:

Religious services performed in churches, congregations, and places of worship.

Other services approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

