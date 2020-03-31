Collin County Judge Rescinds "All Businesses Are Essential,quot; Order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The move came hours after Governor Greg Abbott announced stricter guidelines for social distancing.
Judge Hill says Governor Abbott's order replaces his and Collin County businesses that may have been deemed essential, are no longer essential under the new state order.
Governor Abbott's order states that "everyone in Texas shall, except when necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same home."
Essential services include grocery stores and healthcare providers, among a long list of other things.
Here is the complete list:
HEALTH / PUBLIC HEALTH
LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS
FOOD AND AGRICULTURE
ENERGY
WATER AND WASTEWATER
TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS
PUBLIC SERVICES AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE
COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
OTHER ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS AND FUNCTIONS BASED ON COMMUNITY OR GOVERNMENT
CRITICAL MANUFACTURE
DANGEROUS MATERIALS
FINANCIAL SERVICES
CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIAL BASE DEFENSE
COMMERCIAL FACILITIES
RESIDENTIAL / REFUGE FACILITIES AND SERVICES
HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Religious services performed in churches, congregations, and places of worship.
Other services approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
