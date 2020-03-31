College Football 2020: 10 Questions Left Unanswered Without Spring Football

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States wiped out spring football and left serious logistical questions about the 2020 season.

Those current concerns prompted ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit to say he would be "shocked,quot; if college football is played this season. Whether that spread slows in the coming months will determine whether that bleak prediction comes true.

We hope for the best. That said, the absence of spring football left some of the top FBS teams with unanswered questions on the field.

Sporting News looks at 10 of those questions and what we couldn't see in the spring:

What will LSU look like without your & # 39; Joes & # 39 ;?

LSU won the national championship last season with a landmark season from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who passed for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns last season. Burrow is gone, and so is game coordinator Joe Brady, who helped set up an offense that was for the most part unstoppable in 2019.

Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is back, and Ed Orgeron brought in NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to keep up the good times. Myles Brennan, a highly promoted red-shirt recruit, has thrown 70 passes in his career. Can it have the same one-year leak as Burrow? LSU will feature him, and he didn't have the spring evaluation to see if it's worth looking again on the transfer portal.

Will Bryce Young have a chance to start at Bama?

With Tua Tagovailoa's departure to the NFL, Mac Jones apparently has the lead for the starting position in Alabama after passing 1,172 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts in place of Tagovailoa last season.

However, Bryce Young, a highly talented five-star Mater Dei High School freshman, will have a chance to win that job at Fall Camp. That competition did not materialize in spring practice; Alabama postponed hers the day it was supposed to start.

Jalen Hurts took over the initial job as a freshman after a game, which was also against USC, in 2016. Young will also have a chance to contribute, but we won't know the incumbent until the first hit against the Trojans in September. .5 to find out.

What will Georgia's offensive renewal look like?

LSU and Alabama have undergone philosophical changes, moving away from methodical offenses from the ground and the pound towards more open offenses.

Now, it's Georgia's turn under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs lost Jake Fromm to the NFL and replaced him with Wake Forest transfer transfer Jamie Newton. Todd Monken is the new offensive coordinator. Georgia has talented players in skill positions like Zamir White, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock to work with, but it also lost several key gears on the offensive front. Also, offensive changes like that take time.

Georgia opens with Virginia on September 7 and travels to Alabama 12 days later.

Who are the New Ohio State Offensive Stallions?

Ohio State returns to Justin Fields as a quarterback, but the Buckeyes have a few questions among skilled players.

J.K. Dobbins left for the NFL, and Master Teague suffered a leg injury in spring practice that cast doubt on his season. Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon will help, but Marcus Crawley and Steele Chambers will have their chances.

The Buckeyes also lost three of their top five receivers, although Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson return. Wilson has American potential, and the addition of five-star freshman Julian Fleming means Fields will have more than enough talent to pitch.

Ohio State is a good bet to lead the nation in scoring in 2020.

Who is the correct QB for Michigan?

Who will Michigan put at the center to try to break the Buckeyes' dominance in "The Game,quot;? That's the question for Jim Harbaugh, and he has two talented but inexperienced quarterbacks at Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.

McCaffrey has been used in packages the past two seasons, and Milton has been used in cleanup jobs. McCaffrey would apparently have an advantage based on experience, but Harbaugh might be willing to take a chance on Milton if he's better at fall camp. Spring was important for this competition.

Jake Rudock, Wilton Speight and Shea Patterson have had their moments with Harbaugh in the past five seasons, but the next quarterback must change the game more if Michigan wants to break that drought against the Buckeyes.

Can Miami or FSU get back to normal?

Miami and Florida State will get a new look in 2020 after both teams have lost seasons in 2019.

The Hurricanes' last appearance was a shameful 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech at the Independence Bowl. To Miami coach Manny Diaz's credit, he addressed the problem. The Hurricanes hired Rhett Lashlee as their new offensive coordinator, and Houston transfer quarterback D & # 39; Eriq King is eligible to play immediately.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida has a new coach at Mike Norvell, who did a great job of sending skill position talents to the NFL in Memphis.

That is really the topic of conversation for both schools. The Seminoles ranked 73rd on the FBS with 27.9 points per game. Hurricanes ranked 90th with 25.7 points per game.

Clemson ranked fourth with 43.9 ppg. That's how far Miami and Florida State are.

Is Spencer Rattler the next big thing for Oklahoma?

Fans who disconnected from LSU's 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals last year might have missed a Spencer Rattler cameo.

Rattler has yet to beat Tanner Mordecai for the initial job, but do the Sooners have enough talent to return to being the same dynamic offense in the Big 12? Rattler has the advantage of being behind Jalen Hurts and learning for a year, and that could lead to the same high-performance production at the center for the Sooners.

Rattler, however, faces slightly more pressure than Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Hurts from the point of view that the Sooners are 0-4 in the College Football Playoff. Is Rattler the quarterback who can get all 12 favorites from the championship game?

Will Joe Moorhead's offense take over in Oregon?

Oregon lost Justin Herbert, but the addition of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead could do wonders for the new quarterback in 2020.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough is the favorite to win the job, but Jay Butterfield and Cale Millen will have their chances. Robby Ashford also arrives, but he comes with the added wrinkle of being a star baseball player who could be cast in the MLB 2020 Draft.

Moorhead's intricate offense is quarterback friendly, and he was at his best with Trace McSorley at Penn State. That took half a season to materialize, but the Ducks are expected to compete for the Playoffs now after an impressive victory in the Rose Bowl. Oregon also has defense under coach Mario Cristobal.

The new quarterback is also tasked with taking on the power of the FCS North Dakota State and Ohio State in the first two weeks. A full spring would have helped prepare for that.

Is USC a Pac-12 contender?

USC is in a crucial season with Clay Helton in his fifth full season, but the good news is that Graham Harrell is back as an offensive coordinator.

That should lead to another great season for quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had 3,502 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. Michael Pittman is gone, but Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughn are one of the best receiving tandems on the FBS. USC must also replace both starting tackles, and a more consistent running game is needed.

Trojans are all over the board in the top 25 preseason lists, and the first game against Alabama is the ultimate test. Remember, the Crimson Tide destroyed Trojans 52-6 the last time they were found in Jerry World.

Where is Zachary Evans going?

The spread of the coronavirus also has an impact on recruitment, and five-star running back Zachary Evans is now focused.

He had a strange recruitment that led to his being released from his Georgia letter of intent. Evans can't sign another letter of intent, but he can play for another school in 2020 without being out for a year.

The trick is to find a school when campus visits are no longer allowed. There are still a handful of SEC schools in the mix for Evans, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.