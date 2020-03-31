CNN's Chris Cuomo – Brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – Positive tests for COVID-19

CNN Host Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The newscaster says he is quarantined in his basement and plans to continue working on his show. Cuomo Prime Time remotely while fighting the virus.

"Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," Cuomo wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath."

Cuomo says he hopes he has not spread the virus to his children or his wife, Cristina, because that would make him feel worse than the disease.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit New York with more force than any other state, Chris Cuomo has been regularly interviewing his brother, who led the charge against the outbreak in the state.

The brothers, who are children of former New York governor of three terms Mario Cuomo, have joked and argued during the interviews, giving fans a source of entertainment during the pandemic.

In a recent episode of Cuomo Prime TimeChris thanked his brother for returning to the program, to which Andrew replied, "Mom told me I had to."

According to CNNChris Cuomo was most recently at network offices "in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday." They also revealed that Cuomo's COVID-19 diagnosis makes him the third person in the office to test positive for the virus.

Two weeks ago, CNN host Chris Cuomo, brother of the New York governor, said he did not believe in rules like the curfew. You now have a coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/C23LvEZx0p – Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 31, 2020

In response to news of his brother's positive test, Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference that "everyone is subject to the virus." He referred to COVID-19 as "the great equalizer,quot; because he doesn't care how smart, rich, or powerful you are.

"I don't care how young, how old. My brother Chris is coronavirus positive, we found out this morning. He's going to be fine now. He's young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as you think, but he will be fine," Andrew Cuomo said.

Ad

Starting Tuesday morning, the New York Times The COVID-19 tracker reports that 163,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, with more than 3,000 deaths related to the virus.



Post views:

0 0