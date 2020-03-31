CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19; He will continue to present his show from home

As more cases of COVID-19 occur, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has become the last person to test positive for the virus.

The news about his diagnosis was announced Tuesday. However, Chris is feeling well and will continue to host his "Cuomo Prime Time,quot; show from home.

Chris said in a statement posted on Twitter: "In these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I found out that I am positive for coronavirus. In the past few days I have been exposed to people who subsequently tested positive and had a fever , chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease. "

As many of you know, Chris is the younger brother of New York City. Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to CNNChris was the last at the CNN offices at Hudson Yards on Friday, and presented his show from his home on Monday night. During his show, Chris had his brother Governor Cuomo as a guest and they shared comments about his setup inside his basement.

Chris's diagnosis is the third case of coronavirus involving the CNN workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.

Governor Cuomo commented on Chris's diagnosis and said: "This virus is the great equalizer. Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet and beautiful boy and my best friend. If someone is #NewYorkTough it's you."

We are sending prayers and good wishes to Chris Cuomo!

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/media/chris-cuomo-coronavirus/index.html

