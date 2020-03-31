Clear shields going up at cash registers for all companies on military bases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is installing clear acrylic shields on cash registers at all of its stores to protect customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Exchange operates department and convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, theaters, vending machines, and other businesses at military facilities in all 50 states, four US territories. USA And 34 countries.

"As part of the Department of Defense, exchange is an essential mission," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the main enlisted advisor of the Stock Exchange. "The exchange is underway to obtain airmen, soldiers and military families the goods they need while protecting them and our associates."

All companies should have the badges within the next week.

