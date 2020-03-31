Chrissy Teigen jokes She and John Legend are definitely breaking up

Chrissy Teigen Y John Legend to have big plan when they can stop social distancing.

Monday Cravings author joked that she and The voice The coach is "definitely breaking up,quot; when they can leave his house in a fun Instagram swap with a fan.

After misunderstanding a post made about the couple on another account, Sierra Margaret He took the comment section to express his discomfort. "I thought they were breaking up," he wrote. "MY HEART LEFT MY CHEST. I CAN'T HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW."

Seeing Sierra's emotional response, Chrissy chimed in with a comment of her own: "@sierramargaret Oh we're definitely breaking up after we can get out of the house too." The mother-of-two's comment also sparked an influx of responses from other fans, who urged Chrissy to reconsider. "OH THE HELL ARE," commented one fan. Others expressed their gratitude for the Lip sync battle The lightness of the host. "@chrissyteigen absolutely loves your sense of humor," wrote another.