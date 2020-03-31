Chrissy Teigen jokes She and John Legend are definitely breaking up

Chrissy Teigen Y John Legend to have big plan when they can stop social distancing.
Monday Cravings author joked that she and The voice The coach is "definitely breaking up,quot; when they can leave his house in a fun Instagram swap with a fan.
After misunderstanding a post made about the couple on another account, Sierra Margaret He took the comment section to express his discomfort. "I thought they were breaking up," he wrote. "MY HEART LEFT MY CHEST. I CAN'T HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW."
Seeing Sierra's emotional response, Chrissy chimed in with a comment of her own: "@sierramargaret Oh we're definitely breaking up after we can get out of the house too." The mother-of-two's comment also sparked an influx of responses from other fans, who urged Chrissy to reconsider. "OH THE HELL ARE," commented one fan. Others expressed their gratitude for the Lip sync battle The lightness of the host. "@chrissyteigen absolutely loves your sense of humor," wrote another.
Like the couple and their children Moon, 3 and Miles, 22 months old, continue to practice social distancing, Chrissy and John are becoming more resourceful in finding new ways to entertain each other.
Taking to Instagram Live, lifelong lovers organized a wedding ceremony for the stuffed animals of Luna, Chloe and Nosh. Chrissy officiated the adorable marriage and John, dressed in a dressing gown, invited the bride and groom to a performance of Selena GomezThe song "Hands To Myself,quot;.
In addition to hosting weddings for stuffed animals, Chrissy and John reached out to fans in the area for romaine lettuce. "I will make banana bread for anyone who has romaine lettuce," he tweeted. "The exchange will take place 6 feet away and we will place the products on the floor. It is not a funny matter."
Fortunately, YouTuber Chris Klemens He answered their call and met the couple in a church parking lot to make the exchange, creating one of the most epic moments in the history of social media.
