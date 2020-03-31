Chrissy Teigen is unable to remove obsolete breast implants due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML7785670607c7fba4765261865086dfd811% %MINIFYHTML7785670607c7fba4765261865086dfd812%

John Legend's wife is shameless as she wants her breast implants to have a "happy 10 year anniversary", admitting that it is time to remove them, but cannot due to the "stay home" mandate in California.

The coronavirus has forced Chrissy Teigen wait a little longer to take out your breast implants from a decade ago. Shortly after turning to social media to blatantly celebrate the day her breasts were enhanced, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared her frustration at the "stay home" mandate in California.

On Monday, March 30, the wife of John Legend He posted two photos of her hitting the runway at the Beach Bunny Swimwear fashion show in a white bikini. Along with the images, he wrote: "Happy 10 year anniversary for these boobs and RIP for these teeth."

Teigen's publication sparked a comedian Whitney Cummings to ask him, "Wait, isn't it ten years when we need to get them out ?!" In response, the 34-year-old beauty replied, "Yes, buddy, and I really want you OUT." She added: "Quarantining would have been a perfect time, but apparently it is not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

Chrissy Teigen was unable to remove her breast implant due to the "stay home" mandate.

Teigen has always been honest about her breast implants. In early March, the mother of two opened to Glamor U.K. to get a breast job "when I was about 20". She explained, "It was more a matter of swimsuit. I thought if I was going to pose, lying on my back, I want them to be happy! But then you have babies and they fill with milk and deflate and now I'm screwed."

Noting that he had "a quarter cup of 'tear' in the bottom and filled in the chest line," he admitted that he wanted to "get them out now." She explained, "If I could do one thing, it would be to have an elevator. I think you are supposed to replace [the implants] every ten years. But when you have children you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think:" This is not it's the way I want to die, in breast surgery. "

As for why she was so outspoken about getting under the knife, Teigen made it clear that she wanted fans to know that people couldn't be perfect. "Everyone filters their sh * t, edits, or Facetunes so they forget what normal faces or bodies look like," he explained. "It's not fair and it makes you jealous of other people's bodies. You lie to people by default."