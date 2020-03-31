Chris Lane and his wife forced to postpone honeymoon due to COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML22b8719fb5ba7fa216dd13678d517a8711% %MINIFYHTML22b8719fb5ba7fa216dd13678d517a8712%

In an interview, the singer of & # 39; Big, Big Plans & # 39; reveals that he and Lauren Bushnell will reschedule their honeymoon & # 39; when life returns to normal and we will leave from there & # 39 ;.

Singer Chris Lane and his reality star wife Lauren Bushnell They have been forced to postpone their honeymoon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The "Big, Big Plans" star had planned to celebrate their nuptials by leaving on a honeymoon with the ex "The Bachelorcontestant Lauren next month (April 20).

But the health crisis has meant that the newlyweds, who were married last October (19), had to suspend those plans.

"I purposely took time off because we were going to go on our honeymoon," he told Entertainment Tonight via Zoom. "We have just discovered that we will no longer be able to do it at the moment. But we will reprogram it at some point when life returns to normal and we will start from there."

And while the couple are understandably disappointed at having to reschedule their honeymoon, they are trying to make the most of their time together at home. The blocking has also given Lauren a new perspective on how much her other half enjoys her daily work.

"As much as we are enjoying time together, I know he misses doing what he loves so much," he said. "So I feel a little bad about complaining about how crazy his schedule is, because I definitely see how much he misses doing what he loves."