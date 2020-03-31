Chris Cuomo shows on CNN after testing positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6c1d340da8c584f753c56765155412be11% %MINIFYHTML6c1d340da8c584f753c56765155412be12%

Chris Cuomo opened his CNN Cuomo Primetime show by crafting his coronavirus diagnosis and telling viewers, "Let's use this example that I have it as proof that you can get it, too."

From the basement of his house, where he is quarantined, including the rest of his family, Cuomo said, "My concern is what I could have put in my family, just as I would, and that is doing me much more harm than any virus can do. "

He said he feels good and capable of doing the show, but "you don't want this."

Of her family, she said, "I have yet to see if any of them got sick and you can understand how disgusting it is to me as a husband and father."

Cuomo later told CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that "he has never had anything where suction cannot be controlled," referring to the lack of available treatments for the coronavirus.

“This is not where you want to be. Look, my basement is great. It will not be a difficulty, but I cannot be with my children. I cannot be with my family. I can't be with them. And I don't know what will come next. I don't know if stiffness is a function of the virus or if I'm so angry with myself that I can't take care of what I want to take care of. And I want people to avoid that. "

Gupta said she would call Cuomo about the tightness in her chest to see if she needed to go to the doctor.

"I can't tell you how helpful people have been. Even those who hate me are so kind," Cuomo said.