Chris Cuomo shares a powerful message about his experience with COVID-19

Chris Cuomo it is urging people to appreciate the facts about fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night, the CNN news anchor addressed his Cuomo Prime Time hearing while recovering from the new coronavirus at his New York City home, where he is currently quarantined away from his wife and children. He told people he is speaking because he wants everyone to understand: "We have to do everything possible to avoid getting sick."

"We have to do it for ourselves, our families and for those who are on the front line, we are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as always. That is our remedy," he implored. "What are you saying? Let's go for it."

As for the disease, Cuomo does not detail his symptoms or how he feels physically, but he said that the virus is affecting him emotionally because "he cannot be there for my family at this moment in what I want,quot;. to be."

In addition, the father of three children said he has a "disgusting,quot; fear of passing the disease on to family members.

But while waiting to see if they show symptoms, the newscaster is more than willing to isolate himself in his basement. "My basement is excellent. It won't be a difficulty, but I can't go hug my children. I can't be with my family. I can't go out looking for anything for them." he shared.