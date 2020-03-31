Chris Cuomo shares a powerful message about his experience with COVID-19

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Chris Cuomo it is urging people to appreciate the facts about fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday night, the CNN news anchor addressed his Cuomo Prime Time hearing while recovering from the new coronavirus at his New York City home, where he is currently quarantined away from his wife and children. He told people he is speaking because he wants everyone to understand: "We have to do everything possible to avoid getting sick."
"We have to do it for ourselves, our families and for those who are on the front line, we are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as always. That is our remedy," he implored. "What are you saying? Let's go for it."
As for the disease, Cuomo does not detail his symptoms or how he feels physically, but he said that the virus is affecting him emotionally because "he cannot be there for my family at this moment in what I want,quot;. to be."
In addition, the father of three children said he has a "disgusting,quot; fear of passing the disease on to family members.
But while waiting to see if they show symptoms, the newscaster is more than willing to isolate himself in his basement. "My basement is excellent. It won't be a difficulty, but I can't go hug my children. I can't be with my family. I can't go out looking for anything for them." he shared.
As annoying as this is to the 49-year-old man, he recognized that there are bigger problems in the world.
"This is so small compared to what many face and we will all go through this together … This is a fight. It is going to get worse. We are going to suffer. And you have to accept that not with fear but with almost a fanatical sense of the passion to fight, "he said. "Because that is the only way you have managed to overcome something difficult in your life and this will be no different."
He asked, "How many people do you know who are concerned about losing a job, lost a job, and are unsure how to get food on the table?"
The host then injected a bit of humor by admitting that this whole situation is "weird," adding, "Now, unlike me, you won't have the weird oddity of watching in real time as your brother heads to the nation and discusses the fact that you have just caught the virus. "
Things took a serious turn when Chris referred to a speech made by his brother, the governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo, about him testing positive for COVID-19. He commented, "Of course, it's going to scare him," especially since Chris said, "He's fighting something we don't really understand."
"I've never seen anything like this before, where there's nothing you can do. The tightness in my chest is hard to explain. Is it the virus? Or is it the stifling concern of my inability to do what matters most? What Is it the same for you, taking care of my family? "He continued:" Look what I have done. Look what I am now. I cannot help. I cannot be there. I cannot even support them. For how long? Weeks? "
For now, the presenter will continue to stream his show from his basement and hopes to give viewers updates as the situation progresses.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
