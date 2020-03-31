Chris Cuomo says he tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8de7e2cb70ed5bd76a68d004731ec26e11% %MINIFYHTML8de7e2cb70ed5bd76a68d004731ec26e12%

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He announced his diagnosis in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Cuomo made the announcement when his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was giving another press conference on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis. The governor was interviewed by his brother on CNN on Monday night.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more and more complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," wrote Chris Cuomo. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath."

Cuomo presented his program from his home on Monday, as did several presenters on the network.