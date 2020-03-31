Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris shows off her curves in full display in leopard swimsuit – photos raised questions about her plastic surgery

While quarantined in Germany with her son, Ammika Harris is like all other human beings, and she is beginning to miss the more specific outer nature.

The new mother and model took to social media, where she posted a sexy bikini photo of her as she strolled through a garden.

Ammika happily showed off her cleavage in the leopard print bikini. Through the legend, she confessed that she is anxious for the coronavirus pandemic to end so that she can return to normal life.

She wrote, "I want to be outside." One person said, "Did you think you liked being inside?" She replied, “Like being outside in nature, garden, backyard, parks. Not outside somewhere in a disco.

A second follower said, "You are so beautiful from the inside out. Now I see why CB had to try to keep you close."

Another social media user asked a very personal question about plastic surgery. The fan asked, "Did you receive implants after your baby?" Ammika replied, "This was last year when I was pregnant."

One person said, "You don't explain yourself to anyone."

Another commenter stated, "She doesn't have to, but she chose … it was just a question. I want to have your face + body 🤭😉😍 that you allowed outside to just stay in your area and help save lives. Thank you for responding. You are beautiful. , regardless ".

Meanwhile, a source close to Chris said this is how he is handling the matter: "Chris is confident that Ammika and her son will return to the United States soon, and cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and They are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that he also has great support from Ammika's family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows what Amazing that she is Ammika, and she is absolutely sure that she will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The source added: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The family will be happy to reunite.



