Chris Brown has crazy fans, thinking he could be arrested again – Watch his crazy video

Chris Brown shared a video on his social media account in which two cars race to Mexico, according to his legend. Fans are scared because people should be socially estranged these days and not speed up on the road like crazy.

Chris made headlines recently when he made his fans laugh with a video he shared on his social media account.

The clip features a woman who reportedly sneaks out the door of her crib.

‘ME AND THE HOUSEHOLDS We took a trip to MEXICO filmed by @bluethegreat PUESTA DEL SOL WAS DOPE,” Chris captioned his post.

A fan jumped into the comments and said, "What to do … the world is in quarantine?" And someone else got scared again: "I guess you want to be arrested again."

Another follower said: & # 39; if you don't enter the damn house & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; Right … his butt is going to wait until we are in Quarantine to leave … it's not slippery Get your ass in the house, Chris. We don't need you to head right now. "

Another follower noted the following: "Somehow I don't think he's still out there, I feel like he came out like he said on a little road trip." Probably just to get out of the house and then go home and post this, it's all in the past tense. Also, he previously posted that he was going out for the essentials – the car was different, so just using my deduction powers, maybe he went and stocked up for the trip and then took a long trip with friends, not advisable, but I guess it's not really interacting or touching someone that well. Or … it came out essentials today, and this video is old, but I just wanted to post it. In any case, you're probably on your way home or home. "

A commenter responded to the previous follower and said, "This video is not old. You can tell by the color of its Lambo that has just been redone …"

Somoene further posted: ‘people don't think, deleted today's video early with him running errands. This entire publication is in the past tense and has not been removed, we highly doubt its intelligence. Why would you keep it that way if it really is out there … plus it's still extremely active, so it actually answered our question without answering? I just have to think. "

Ad

What do you think Chris is doing these days?



Post views:

0 0