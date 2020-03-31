Chis Meloni returns as "SVU" character Elliot Stabler for new Dick Wolf series – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML62d2cf80c6685cbfb8f369db129b832611% %MINIFYHTML62d2cf80c6685cbfb8f369db129b832612%

EXCLUSIVE: A beloved television character will return. NBC has given a 13-episode series command to a new Dick Wolf crime drama series starring Christopher Meloni repeating his Law and order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler. The drama, which marks the actor's return to Dick Wolf's fold, revolves around the New York Police organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni). It is the first show that comes out of the The new massive five-year, nine-figure, cross-platform deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month, which includes multi-series commitments.

The new series is produced by Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. I listen ex Chicago P.D Showrunner Matt Olmstead is being considered a showrunner-writer.

I like it Law and order: SVU, Led by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for possible seamless crossovers with SVU which is established in another New York police unit, and for Benson-Stabler meetings.

With their undeniable on-screen chemistry and a great relationship on and off the set, Hargitay and Meloni were one of the most popular duos on television for over a decade.

Meloni was the male lead in front of Hargitay for SVUThe first 12 seasons, with its partner characters and best friends. Stabler is an American Irishman who, during the time he appeared SVU He was married (his wife Kathy was played by Isabel Gillies) with five children. The role earned Meloni a leading actor in an Emmy nomination for the drama series in 2006.

Universal TV / Kobal / Shutterstock



After Meloni's departure after Season 12, his character was canceled and Stabler abruptly withdrew from the police force.

Since leaving SVU in 2011, Meloni has headed the Syfy series Happy! and Fox comedy series Surviving jack, starred in the lauded WGA America series Underground, and made memorable bows in True Blood Y The maid's tale.

During his almost nine years away from SVUMeloni remained close to Hargitay and the Wolf family. In January, the former co-stars appeared together, alongside Wolf, in The Paley Center salutes Law and Order: SVU NBC TV Special. It was around this time that I first heard a possible new Wolf series with Meloni.

Meloni is represented by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.