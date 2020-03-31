China pursues Indonesia's fishing fleets, reclaiming the riches of the sea

NATUNA ISLANDS, Indonesia – Dedi knows where fish run the strongest in Indonesian waters off the Natuna Islands. The Chinese also know it.

Backed by armed Chinese Coast Guard ships, Chinese fishing fleets have been attacking the rich waters of the South China Sea that are internationally recognized as exclusively for fishing in Indonesia.

%MINIFYHTMLdd4593bf032dbc17ae97c5f6ca29d80011% %MINIFYHTMLdd4593bf032dbc17ae97c5f6ca29d80012%

As Mr. Dedi captures the traditional way, with nets and lines, Chinese steel trawlers scrape the bottom of the sea, destroying other marine life. So, Chinese trawling not only breaks maritime boundaries, but also leaves a lifeless seascape in its wake.

"They come into our waters and kill everything," said Dedi, who like many Indonesians has only one name. "I don't understand why our government doesn't protect us."