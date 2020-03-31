China pursues Indonesia's fishing fleets, reclaiming the riches of the sea

NATUNA ISLANDS, Indonesia – Dedi knows where fish run the strongest in Indonesian waters off the Natuna Islands. The Chinese also know it.
Backed by armed Chinese Coast Guard ships, Chinese fishing fleets have been attacking the rich waters of the South China Sea that are internationally recognized as exclusively for fishing in Indonesia.
As Mr. Dedi captures the traditional way, with nets and lines, Chinese steel trawlers scrape the bottom of the sea, destroying other marine life. So, Chinese trawling not only breaks maritime boundaries, but also leaves a lifeless seascape in its wake.
"They come into our waters and kill everything," said Dedi, who like many Indonesians has only one name. "I don't understand why our government doesn't protect us."
Wary of offending Indonesia's largest trading partner, Indonesian officials have downplayed incursions by Chinese fishing vessels, trying to avoid conflicts with Beijing over China's extensive claims in these waters. But with the increasingly aggressive Chinese presence, fishermen in the Natunas feel vulnerable.
"There was a vacant period, then China returned," said Ngesti Yuni Suprapti, the deputy regent for the Natuna archipelago. "Our fishermen are scared."
The latest episode occurred in February, the fishermen said, when Chinese fishing boats flanked by Chinese Coast Guard ships dropped their trawls once again. It seemed as if the coronavirus outbreak in China at the time had not diminished the country's global ambitions.
Indonesia's fisheries ministry, however, denied any intrusion by the Chinese. The Indonesian government does not provide data on incursions by foreign fishing vessels.
China's illegal fishing near Natunas has global consequences, reminding regional governments of Beijing's increasing demands for a waterway through which a third of the world's maritime trade flows. But local leaders in the Natunas do not control what happens near their shores.
"We only have authority over our land," said Andes Putra, the head of the Natunas Parliament. "Provincial and central governments manage the seas."
However, with multiple agencies responsible for protecting the seas: the navy, the coast guard, the marine police and the fisheries ministry, to name a few, decision-making is fuzzy, analysts said.
"There is a lack of a single coherent lead agency or a single coherent policy for maritime security," said Evan Laksmana, principal investigator at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. "The Chinese can take advantage of that."
Chinese impunity was exhibited in January when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the natunas.
"There is no negotiation when it comes to our sovereignty," said Joko. Previously, Indonesian fighter jets buzzed in the sky, while warships patrolled the seas.
But the day after Mr. Joko left the Natunas, the Chinese appeared again. Its fishing fleet, backed by the Chinese Coast Guard, took days to leave the area, local officials and fishermen said.
The fisheries ministry denied that such an incident had taken place.
On Chinese maps, a line made of nine dashes runs through most of the South China Sea like that of China. One of the dashes cuts through the waters north of the Natunas.
While Beijing recognizes Indonesian sovereignty over natunas, the Chinese Foreign Ministry describes the nearby sea as China's "traditional fishing grounds,quot;.
"Whether the Indonesian side accepts it or not, nothing will change the objective fact that China has rights and interests in the relevant waters," Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in January.
In 2016, an international court dismissed the nine-hyphen line as legally unfounded. The Chinese government ignored the ruling.
Instead, Beijing continued to turn atolls and islets into disputes at military bases from which China can project its power through the South China Sea.
"Little by little, I think the Chinese will take the Indonesian Sea, the Philippine Sea, the Vietnam Sea," said Wandarman, a fisherman in Natunas. "They are hungry: oil, natural gas and a lot of fish."
Chinese fishermen are helping to fuel the country's growing seafood appetite by fishing in the South China Sea.
But they are also serving a broader purpose.
"Beijing wants Chinese fishermen to operate here," said Ryan Martinson, an assistant professor at the China Institute of Maritime Studies at the United States Naval War College, "because his presence helps embody China's maritime claims."
During Mr. Joko's first term, his Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti faced China and other countries operating illegally in Indonesian waters.
The navy fired warning shots at Chinese fishing boats. Ms. Susi ordered the seizure of foreign vessels. She had dozens flown.
One, a Vietnamese trawler, still collapses half submerged in a Natuna harbor.
As a result of Ms. Susi's boat-sinking policy, Chinese boats stopped meddling in large numbers, fishermen in Natunas said.
"She protected us and she protected Indonesia," said Idil Basri, the captain of a Natuna fishing boat.
But Ms. Susi's stance, while popular with the public, upset others in the government, who found it too conflictive, political analysts said. When Mr. Joko elected his ministers for his second term last October, Ms. Susi, a fishing magnate, left, replaced by a minister considered more conciliatory with China.
In the Natunas, the change was almost immediate, the fishermen said.
"The Chinese ships returned," Dedi said.
In late October, a day after Mr. Joko's new cabinet was installed, Mr. Dedi's boat was well within the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone in which only Indonesians are allowed by international law to fish .
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel appeared, then another. Mr. Dedi hastened to record a video of the coordinates of his ship, 72 nautical miles north of Natunas.
While it is not illegal for foreign military ships to transit these waters, the coast guard ships protected Chinese trawlers.
After delivering his video to the local maritime authorities, Mr. Dedi waited for the action. Nothing happened, so he posted it on Facebook. Indonesian security services called him, he said, and sounded vaguely threatening.
Mr. Dedi continued to have clashes with Chinese ships until February. In one case, he was in a confrontation with the Chinese for an hour before turning around due to lack of Indonesian support.
"We left, but they were still there in Indonesian waters," Dedi said.
China's accumulation of contested outposts in the South China Sea has increased the ability of its coast guard to sail the waters near the Natunas. During storms, Chinese fishing boats can also take refuge on these artificial islands.
In 2016, when Indonesian authorities tried to tow a Chinese boat operating off the Natunas, a Chinese Coast Guard boat stepped in and tore the tow line, allowing Chinese fishermen to flee.
To counteract the presence of China, Indonesia began building a military base in Natunas four years ago. Today, the facility is molded, empty of all but a few soldiers.
Jakarta's latest tactic is to relocate hundreds of fishermen from the populous Indonesian island of Java to the Natunas to act as sea sentinels.
But fishermen in the Natunas are opposed to the idea, as Javanese are subsidized by the state and do the same destructive bottom trawling as the Chinese.
Mr. Wandarman said that due to the profusion of foreign ships in recent months, their catch had halved.
But fishing is his livelihood, Wandarman said. The island on which he lives has only two stoplights, and there is not much to support economically besides the sea.
"Our ships are small and wooden, and the Chinese Coast Guard is armed and modern," said Wandarman. "My fear is greater than the sea."