Charlamagne Tha God gives vague answer to rumors of 'The Breakfast Club' departure

WENN

Charlamagne Tha God He has broken his silence in the face of speculation that he would leave "The Breakfast Club". In a recent episode of "The Brilliant Idiots", Charlamagne addressed the rumors, which she believed started. Joe Budden after their discussion about him preparing to leave "The Breakfast Club" soon.

Joe previously said on "Joe Budden Podcast": "I think it dramatically changes the course of things, I do. I don't underestimate their importance, their importance, what they have done in 10 years." He went on to say: "I will not exaggerate the supposed tension that exists in that team because that is what happens after 10 years."

"A lot of people ran around what I said in that interview and did articles about it and stuff like that," Charlamagne Tha God said on his podcast with Andrew Schulz. "Do you know why I'm more concerned? I don't like misinformation about the platforms, whether it's 'The Brilliant Idiots' or 'The Breakfast Club'."

He went on to say, "I saw Joe say that and I was watching YouTube comments and watching people say 'Brilliant Idiots is not that successful' and I find it to be very disrespectful because it just shows me how misinformed they are people ".

CTG, however, did not confirm whether the rumors were neither true nor false. He also declined to say much about the status of his contract with "The Breakfast Club." Meanwhile, he defended his shows, noting that "Brilliant Idiots" has earned more than 80 million listeners. He also said that "The Breakfast Club" is still relevant despite people's claims.