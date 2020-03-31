Celtic and Rangers charged and fined by UEFA for Europa League incidents | Football news





UEFA has fined the rangers over € 15,000 for incidents that took place in their Europa League victory over SC Braga at Ibrox

Celtic and Rangers have been charged and fined by UEFA for incidents related to their Europa League matches in February.

Celtic have been charged € 15,000 for being responsible for a late start to their game against FC Copenhagen.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has also been warned by UEFA that he was responsible for the start of the match.

The rangers have received two fines: one of € 10,000 for a field invasion and another of € 5,250 for "throwing objects,quot;, both related to their match against SC Braga.

Clubs have 90 days to pay their fines.

