Celine Dion's throwback photo on her 52nd birthday revealed

The hitmaker team & # 39; My Heart Will Go On & # 39; Shares an adorable photo of young Celine from her days in Charlemagne, Quebec, when she celebrated her birthday on March 30.

Celine dion He was an adorable boy. Hit maker "My Heart Will Go On" celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, March 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her team is treating fans with a photo of their childhood.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the singer's team "Because you loved me" published a photo of the musician of his days in Charlemagne, Quebec. A celebratory message in both France and English saying "Happy birthday Celine! I wish you health, love and happiness!" it was also included in the title of the publication.

The image itself saw young Celine rocking in a green and red plaid dress with a tartan ruffle. Throwing a brilliant smile at the camera, she sported medium brown locks with cute bangs of irregular cut. Given the sky-blue background, the photo is suspected to have been taken for a school portrait.

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to the birthday girl. "Happy birthday Celine! We've been celebrating for hours here in Europe. Have a good day," said one. Another prayed for her, "Happy birthday Celine, may God continue blessings now and forever!" A third person wrote, "Happy birthday CELINE! I've been listening to Falling into You and Unison all week, I needed to get back to my love for you! Where it all started."

Celine's birthday came just over two weeks after the "I & # 39; m Alive" singer postponed two dates for her Courage World Tour. She was initially slated to perform at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and at the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's PPG Paints Arena in mid-March, she was forced to delay the shows after showing "symptoms of a common cold."

"The symptoms persisted until Tuesday, and his doctors ordered him to rest for the next 5-7 days," said a statement on his Facebook page. "After analyzing it, the doctors concluded that their virus was not related to COVID-19."