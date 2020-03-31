Cedars-Sinai Joins Clinical Trial for Possible Coronavirus Treatment Drug – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With tens of thousands of people worldwide dying from the new coronavirus, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has become the latest hospital to participate in a clinical trial to assess whether the antiviral drug remdesivir can be used as treatment.

Cedars-Sinai announced Tuesday that it is one of many medical centers in the United States participating in a trial organized by the National Institute of Health.

UC Irvine Medical Center reported last week that it was also participating.

Remdesivir was first developed by the Northern California biotech company, Gilead Sciences, as a possible treatment for the Ebola virus. It is administered intravenously.

Cedars-Sinai will enroll up to 30 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the trial. One group will receive daily doses of remdesivir for up to 10 days, while the control group will receive a placebo.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments on the market for COVID-19. The NIA remdesivir clinical trial began in late February at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"If a trial is turning out to be very, very positive, which means that the results in the treatment arm compared to the placebo arm, at that point, sometimes the trial might actually stop and the FDA might review the data and decide if you want to approve it, "UC Irvine professor Alpesh Amin told CBS2 last week.

As of Monday, Los Angeles County had 2,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 44 deaths.