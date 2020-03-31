CBS TV Studios Denies Attendant Hours Are Reduced Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline

Production assistants working for showrunners and producers on term contracts at CBS TV Studios received some bad news this morning in the form of an email from a studio human resources executive informing them that their weekly hours are retroactively reduced from 52 to 40 per week. That email generated a great activity, with attendees who shared their difficult situation on social networks.

It also elicited a response from the studio, with CBS TV Studios Vice President of Human Resources Ellen Goldsmith sending a follow-up email to attendees assuring them that their hours remain intact.

%MINIFYHTMLfee1fb8b5d9bfe18c0788ba70bbcc3b111% %MINIFYHTMLfee1fb8b5d9bfe18c0788ba70bbcc3b112%

"It was a mistake and has been corrected," a spokesperson for CBS Studios said in a statement to Deadline.

In his email, Goldsmith said "there are no plans" to limit attendee hours to 40, and they will be paid overtime for the additional 12 hours a week. Here is his letter:

Related story & # 39; Hawaii Five-0 & # 39; will end after 10 seasons on CBS, sets the end of the two-hour series

Hi everyone-

I hope this email finds you well and safe. I am writing to clarify and correct the email we sent you this morning regarding your compensation.

Currently, there are no plans to limit or limit your work hours to 40 hours per week. We continue to require prior written approval for any hours worked that exceed 52 hours per week.

You will always be paid in accordance with applicable law, including overtime for hours worked (in California, after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week).

To be clear, there have been no instructions or intent to reduce your pay for hours worked retroactively.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me directly. We apologize for any confusion caused by the email above.

We hope to return to regular production as soon as possible.