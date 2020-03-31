Carmelo Anthony calls LeBron James & # 39; MacGyver & # 39; for saving him from drowning in the Bahamas

Instagram

The Portland Trail Blazers player shares the story of how the Los Angeles Lakers athlete saved his life during a diving incident, saying he "was special" and would always "appreciate" his heroic act.

Carmelo Anthony find a real life MacGyver in NBA star teammate Lebron James. During a recent live Instagram chat with Dwyane WadeThe Portland Trail Blazers player shared the story of how the Los Angeles Lakers athlete saved his life during a diving incident in the Bahamas.

The 35-year-old athlete brought up the subject of James' heroic endeavor after Wade's wife. Gabrielle Union joined her online chat. The "Go ahead"The actress left 30 minutes of the conversation to ask him about what happened during his vacation in the Caribbean as he said:" It didn't seem like you were going to make it. "

Responding to the request, Anthony quickly admitted, "That made me sweat thinking about it." He went on to tell the incident that took place during the 2015 vacation after they "jumped off the boat in the Bahamas." He said, "We went, we all swam to the little grotto over there, below. And we got out."

"You all went to the boat, and yet it was my fault, because I'm still trying to see the last part of the barracuda, the snorkel and all that," continued the Brooklyn-born basketball player. "So it was my fault. So I look up. The current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, like in front of the boat."

Entering, Wade added: "We couldn't see you." To which Anthony replied, "I know. And it was windy. It was all kinds of things going through my head. I'm going to be honest with you. So, I see, I look up. The boat, and I see Bron jump out of the boat like if it was MacGyver. "

The husband of La La Anthony went on to detail how James transformed into the fictional character and saved him. "He jumped from the boat into the water," he explained. "He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm and he's carrying me in one arm."

Confirming that such an action by James took place, Wade said, "I've told people this story before. I said, 'Listen, I've seen LeBron do a lot of amazing things on the court.'" "He added:" Off the court, when he went and saved Melo's life. "

Anthony called James's heroic act "special" and said, "No, it saved my life. I can't hold you. It saved my life. It saved my life. It saved my life." Then he expressed his gratitude, noting, "Yo Bron, I appreciate it. You saved my life that day. The little flipper wasn't working for me."