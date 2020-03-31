Carhartt changes production to supply protective masks and medical gowns – Up News Info Detroit

– Starting in April, Carhartt, a global premium workwear brand developing rugged worker products based in Dearborn, Michigan, will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns and 2.5 million protective masks for those in need during the COVID crisis. -19 and whenever necessary.

Carhartt CEO Mark Valade said: "Serving and answering the call in times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt's history and that is why consumers have trusted us to support them for over 130 years We are honored and honored to assist all essential workers who serve and protect us at this time.

These items will be produced by volunteers from Carhartt's manufacturing facilities who will continue to be compensated by the company. Carhartt is following protocols recommended by local health authorities to ensure a safe work environment, including social distancing protocols, limiting the number of employees and increasing sanitation measures at all of its facilities.

In recent weeks, Carhartt has temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work hours at its manufacturing and distribution facilities according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Organization. World Health (WHO).

For more information on Carhartt's response to COVID-19, visit www.Carhartt.com.

