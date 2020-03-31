Cardi B steps back on plans to raise money for Joe Exotic

WENN / Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; says he was & # 39; just playing & # 39; after an online news platform pointed out that he would not be allowed to raise money for the doomed star & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; on GoFundMe.

Cardi B He was not serious about his plans to raise money to help free Joe Exotic. After an online news platform noted that she would not be allowed to raise money for the convicted "Tiger King" on GoFundMe, the Bronx woman turned to Twitter to back down on her earlier statement.

After the 27-year-old star showed her support for Joe, TMZ explained in his article why he couldn't raise money for the tiger lover on the crowdfunding page. The site stated: "NO money can be raised on its platform to fund the defense of inmates convicted of violent crime," according to a GFM representative.

Cardi apparently found out about this and put things in order on Monday, March 30. "Omg, I was just playing," he wrote. However, the rapazite "Money" added: "I love him and he needed a better representation."

Cardi previously expressed sympathy for Joe after watching the Netflix documentary series. "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"which follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma. Joe was sent to jail for conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other violations of wildlife.

"They made Joe so dirty over and over again," he expressed his support for Joe. Showing his stance on the dispute between Joe and Carole, he tweeted, "Who do you think is more wrong? Narcissistic Joe? Or Carol greedy? And why?" Then he added in another post, "About to star in a gofundme account for Joe. He'll be free."

While some of her fans understood the joke, responding with "Lmaoooo they take everything you say so seriously", for clarification, one person teased her. "Just like especially when he said he was going to give us music. We all knew it was a lie," one user cynically wrote to Cardi after her tweet on Monday.