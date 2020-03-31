Cardi B says she was "kidding,quot; on creating a GoFundMe for Exotic Joe

Cardi B has come back on her comments that a GoFundMe campaign would begin to free Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

"Omg 😩😩😩😂😂 I was just playing 🥴 I love him even though he and deff needed a better representation. Oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty," he tweeted Monday.

"About to open a gofundme account for Joe. He'll be free," Cardi B tweeted over the weekend.

Exotic lost everything by fighting Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue. Although the Tiger King did not exactly help himself, there were many others who should be sitting behind bars and are not. On the show, Exotic, who is openly gay, seemed to recruit straight young men who were hooked on methamphetamine, and married them both in a strange three-way wedding. Both men were 19 years old when they met Joe.

He was also shown on the show, picking up homeless people from the bus station and offering them a job at his big cat sanctuary in exchange for working almost all day for next to nothing.