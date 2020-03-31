Can the United States control its coronavirus outbreak? The | U.S

The World Health Organization warned that the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic could move to the United States.

Although Italy, Spain, and China have more fatalities, the United States now has nearly 165,000 infections, more than anywhere else in the world.

An American naval ship with 1,000 hospital beds has arrived in New York to provide aid to overwhelmed hospitals.

Emergency medical centers have been established throughout the country.

However, health workers say they are running out of supplies and test kits.

President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for minimizing the crisis, said the number of cases will not peak for another two weeks.

The pandemic has become a major political problem.

Can the United States prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Julie Fischer – Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology Research at Georgetown University Medical Center

Dr. Peter Drobac – Co-Founder and First Executive Director of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda

Adam Goodman – United States Republican Strategist

Source: Al Jazeera