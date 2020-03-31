California homeowners wonder how to pay the mortgage as tenants withhold payments amid the coronavirus shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – More than a million Californians have already filed for unemployment amid the coronavirus shelter order. That massive loss of income leaves many wondering how to pay bills due next week.

Attorney Daniel Bornstein, who represents smallholders in San Francisco, is observing that this reaches owners.

"Well, what about the owners who depend on the rent to cover their mortgage? In order to cover your property tax payments, utility bills and what you have, "Bornstein said.

Many homeowners do not expect to receive rent payments next week, which means that, in turn, they could default on their mortgages.

"Some of the penalties that arise when you fall behind on a mortgage or fall behind on your property taxes, I'd like to see them proactively removed across the board so there is a more shared understanding of the risk involved. " Bornstein said.

Much help is offered to homeowners. California has implemented protections and the federal stimulus package will be added.

Credit protections allow homeowners to defer a payment to creditors without penalty and request contract modifications for the next 120 days. There is a grace period for mortgages of up to 180 days for federally backed mortgages, including FHA, NHA, VA, USDA, FHLMC, and FNMA loans. Foreclosures and evictions have lasted for 60 days.

Tenants, if your landlord is not paying your mortgage, you cannot be evicted, charged late fees, or requested to be evicted for 30 days. For the next 120 days, your landlord cannot take legal action for nonpayment of rent, but in most cases this relief only applies if you can show that your financial impact is a direct result of COVID-19.

"Without a doubt, don't stop paying your mortgage, bad things happen there," said Chris George, president and CEO of CMG Financial.

George's company offers direct consumer mortgage loan services. He says his lender is where to start, adding that most questions can be answered online. If you can prove that your finances have changed due to the virus, you will likely qualify for help, but you will also have to be patient.

"Be prepared. For now, it will be a pretty significant wait," said George.

The same is true for property taxes that are still due on April 10. You can apply for a hardship exemption, but determining who qualifies for the property tax relief will likely take six weeks.

"The biggest impact has been the confusion," said Keith Robinson, chief strategy officer for NextHome Realty.

Robinson has been tracking the impact the shelter-in-place order has had on the California real estate market. He sees a small positive side for people looking to shop.

"There will be buyers who have somehow been left out of the market due to competition that might find something for themselves, or if they were comfortable taking action, they might have a chance in the coming weeks and months," said Robinson.

He says California's housing shortage largely protects him from market volatility, but things are likely to calm down to some degree.

"Has there been a decrease in demand in the last week? For sure. There are people who were looking 10 days ago who are not looking today, there are sellers who were planning to sell 10 days ago who are not selling today, "said Robinson.

As for those struggling to pay their bills, George says there is a silver lining there, too. This crisis has forced the industry to be creative.

"The consumer will have many options on how they are going to pay the payments they did not pay and it goes from & # 39; Ok, I am back at work and I can pay the payment,quot; to amortize that payment over a series of months, to add that payment at the end of your mortgage, "George said." So there are a lot of options for them to make that payment. "