Bucs' Chris Godwin thinks Jameis Winston is too guilty, which is right and wrong

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is defending the quarterback who helped him reach his first Pro Bowl last season, but Tampa Bay let him go after throwing 30 interceptions in the NFL.

Godwin, 24, said in a recent interview with "The Boardroom,quot; that Winston, 26, "received more of the blame than he deserved,quot; for turnovers that contributed to the Bucs ending the season with a losing record (7-9) and losing the playoffs.

The nature of the position is such that the old cliche is true: quarterbacks get more credit than they deserve in wins, and more blame than they deserve in losses. This is a classic example. Note that Winston also set career records with 33 touchdown passes and 5,109 passing yards during his first year in coach Bruce Arians' scheme.

However, the 2019 NFL leader remains a free agent in 2020 after the first wave of transfers.

This is what Godwin said about Winston:

"There have been times when maybe he held on to the ball too long, and it will be like a strip bag. Or there was a misreading on his part where he threw it at the wrong guy. But then again, there has been a lot of times … there have been occasions when receivers ran the wrong route. I have been guilty of running an incorrect route or not being in a place where he thought I was going to be, and you get intercepted and you get a rotation. It's not just him … "I think he's a very, very talented quarterback. Obviously there are things he does that you can't teach. And there are plays he made that weren't smart plays. But a lot of the mistakes and interceptions he made, I'd say half of them was due to a bad reading by someone else … The best thing about him is that he is not going to go out and throw anyone under the bus. He will take it, and he will be a leader. And there is respect for that. " .

Godwin is correct when he refers to Winston's leadership qualities. Even when he was banked a couple of years ago in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Winston was still acting as the team boss despite his downgraded status. There's also no denying the talent that has helped Winston win a national college football championship, a Heisman Trophy, and the status of the No. 1 overall draft pick.

However, again, he is a free agent. This is where Godwin's understandable defense of Winston fails.

Bottom line: if Winston were good enough to overcome the obvious rotation problems (he also has 50 career fumbles) that peaked last season, the Buccaneers wouldn't have been so eager to leave their top pick. round of 2015 and sign a 42- year replacement at Tom Brady.

(This is where we mention how the Bucs oddly included Brady's impressively low interception rate when they announced the signing, as if that was one of the highlights on the resume of the most successful NFL passer of all time.)

Similarly, a 26-year-old who plays the most important role in the sport would not be caught in the limbo of free agency. And unlike fellow free-agent passer-by Cam Newton, Winston's condition remains unaffected by recent and troubling injuries.

In this sense, the number of turnovers in 2019 that were Winston's fault, and the extent of that failure, are irrelevant factors. Tampa Bay and the other 31 NFL teams have voiced loud and clear what they think of Winston's prospects as a franchise quarterback in 2020.