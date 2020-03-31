Brother is separated by father's gift – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: For years before my father died, he repeatedly told his four adult children that he would leave his family home (small and neglected) with brother # 1.

The sister and I agreed with him, as this brother needed him (low income, with children) and the rest of us did not.

Brother # 2 was furious and hasn't spoken to us in three years. (By the way, he's wealthy, owns a boat, enjoys several vacations each year, owns a $ 20,000 race bike, and didn't need the house.)

Fast forward so far. Brother # 1 (now in the house) has a seriously ill newborn baby. I flew home from Europe, my sister traveled across the country to be there.

We did school runs, grocery shopping, etc. to allow my brother and his wife to spend time in the hospital. (The baby is still in the hospital, but is improving.) Brother # 2, who lives 15 minutes away, did nothing. He sent a short text message when my brother and sister told him about this health crisis, but they didn't call or offer help, nothing!

I respect brother # 2's wishes and try not to judge him. Maybe there were problems between him and my father that I don't know about. However, I am surprised that even a seriously ill newborn baby did not get a different answer.

Now I am beginning to judge him. I think he's just an asshole and it's not worth thinking about it for a moment.

I don't like having something like hate in my heart. Am I missing a way to go here?

– Confused brother

Dear brother: One way forward would be for you to communicate in a more proactive way, in which you hope to receive some clarity, while remaining realistic about a shady outcome.

