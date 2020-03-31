Brother is separated by father's gift – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: For years before my father died, he repeatedly told his four adult children that he would leave his family home (small and neglected) with brother # 1.

The sister and I agreed with him, as this brother needed him (low income, with children) and the rest of us did not.

Brother # 2 was furious and hasn't spoken to us in three years. (By the way, he's wealthy, owns a boat, enjoys several vacations each year, owns a $ 20,000 race bike, and didn't need the house.)

Fast forward so far. Brother # 1 (now in the house) has a seriously ill newborn baby. I flew home from Europe, my sister traveled across the country to be there.

We did school runs, grocery shopping, etc. to allow my brother and his wife to spend time in the hospital. (The baby is still in the hospital, but is improving.) Brother # 2, who lives 15 minutes away, did nothing. He sent a short text message when my brother and sister told him about this health crisis, but they didn't call or offer help, nothing!

I respect brother # 2's wishes and try not to judge him. Maybe there were problems between him and my father that I don't know about. However, I am surprised that even a seriously ill newborn baby did not get a different answer.

Now I am beginning to judge him. I think he's just an asshole and it's not worth thinking about it for a moment.

I don't like having something like hate in my heart. Am I missing a way to go here?

– Confused brother

Dear brother: One way forward would be for you to communicate in a more proactive way, in which you hope to receive some clarity, while remaining realistic about a shady outcome.

You can send an open communication: "Hi, I'm in town with Graham and his family. Your little newborn is still in the hospital. Can we talk while I'm here?"

Your brother will not respond at all or wait until just before you leave the country, and then he will give you a short, uncompromising answer. Then you can ask, "Are you okay? Is there something you can tell me?

He can answer these queries without bias in a way that gives him more to follow. When people withdraw and don't explain why, it's tempting, and easier, to come to the harshest conclusion. You can certainly dismiss your brother as a selfish jerk, but you'd better wait until you've at least tried to connect.

Dear Amy: A former co-worker has moved to my area and wants to have a friendly relationship with my husband and me.

We had lunch once and my husband and I were uncomfortable with the conversation.

Politically, this person is very conservative and vocal. We are not.

We haven't had contact for many months until yesterday, when I received an email saying they'd like to meet "sooner rather than later."

How can I decline tactfully and not hurt your feelings?

– wondering

Dear I ask: Many months after seeing you once, this person came up and expressed a desire to meet at some point. They are not issuing a specific invitation or even asking a question, but they are basically issuing a vague message.

If you don't want to forge a relationship, you can start the estrangement process by not responding to this email quickly. Wait a few days and then respond without compromising: "I am so happy that spring has finally arrived! I hope you are well and that you are adjusting to life here."

If they issue a specific invitation, you can respond by saying, "Sorry, but I don't think that works." I wish them all the best, but it doesn't seem like we have much in common to build an active friendship. "

Dear Amy: I was so happy to read your previous column "Best of,quot; dedicated to stuffed animals since childhood that many of us have carried with us throughout life. Coincidentally, this column was published the day the news of the coronavirus pandemic broke out. It comforted me during a difficult time.

– Comforted

Dear Consolado: I wish I still had my childhood "Teddy,quot;.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)