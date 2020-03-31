Broadcast, Cable, Streaming – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLdf1e46e0b330aa7011c2103727b0953311% %MINIFYHTMLdf1e46e0b330aa7011c2103727b0953312%

Check for updates again … The 2019-20 television season has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, which closed all production, shortened current seasons, and delayed new ones. With a mandate to stay indoors, a larger-than-usual audience is turning to the small screen for entertainment and escape amid the health crisis.

For those expecting something new on those screens, here is our annual list of spring release dates for new and recurring series. It covers more than 150 broadcast, cable and broadcast programs that debut between April 1 and May 31 every day. Does not include movies or specials.

Shows whose releases have been delayed amid the COVID-19 crisis are compiled at the bottom of the post along with their original release dates, if announced.

Shows whose releases have been delayed amid the COVID-19 crisis are compiled at the bottom of the post along with their original release dates, if announced.

Please send any additions or adjustments to [email protected] News Info.com. We will update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

April 1st:

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery, season 12)

Legends of the wild (Discovery, new docuseries)

How to fix a drug scandal (Netflix, new documentary series)

Iliza Shlesinger's sketch show (Netflix, new sketch comedy series)

Sunderland ‘Until I Die (Netflix season 2)

Right on the spot! (Netflix season 4)

The challenge: total madness (MTV, season 35)

April 2:

How to escape murder (ABC, season 6B)

Man with a plan (CBS, season 4)

Broke (CBS, new comedy series)

Mental samurai (Fox, season 2)

Siren (Free form, season 3)

The real housewives of New York (Bravo, season 12)

Mysteries of the deep (Science Channel, new documentary series)

Damned Films (Shudder, new documentary series)

April 3:

Tales from the loop (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Future man (Hulu, season 3; final season)

House before dark (Apple TV +, new drama series)

Money heist (Netflix season 4)

Dying with Julia Child (PBS, new cooking series)

April 4:

Duck tales (Disney XD, season 3)

5th of April:

The murdered and disappeared of Atlanta (HBO, new documentary series)

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen, new docuseries)

World on fire (PBS, new drama series)

The Windermere Children (PBS, new drama series)

Skindigineous (PBS, season 2)

Forbidden history (Science Channel, season 6)

6 of April:

The baker and the beauty (ABC, new drama series)

South reel (PBS, season 5)

Death in paradise (PBS, season 9)

Father brown (PBS, season 8)

Ollie Pack (Nickelodeon, new animated series for children)

Master Minds (Game Show Network, new game series)

All the feelings (Quibi, new daily series focused on short format animals)

&Music (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Worldwide (Quibi, new daily series of current short-form events)

Close up (Quibi, new short-form daily culture series)

Chrissy's court (Quibi, new series of short courtrooms)

The Daily Chill (Quibi, new daily short-form series)

Dismantled (Quibi, new series of short competitions)

Afternoon report (Quibi, new daily series of current short-form events)

Fashion is a drag (Quibi, new daily short fashion series)

Fierce queens (Quibi, new documentary series of a short-form nature)

Turned around (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

For the culture (Quibi, new daily short-form Latinx culture series)

Fresh daily (Quibi, new series focused on daily short films)

Gayme Show! (Quibi, new series of short games)

Going mental with Lior (Quibi, new series of short games)

Hot Off the Mic (Quibi, new daily series focused on short comedies)

I promise (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Late Night & # 39; s Late Night (Quibi, new series of short daily recap)

Memory hole (Quibi, new short-form pop culture series)

Morning report (Quibi, new daily series of current short-form events)

Most dangerous game (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

Murder House Flip (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

NewsDay (Quibi, New Canadian Daily Short Form News Series)

NewsNight (Quibi, New Canadian Daily Short Form News Series)

Night dresses (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Nikki Fre $ h (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

The Nod with Brittany and Eric (Quibi, new daily series of short talks)

Unfiltered (Quibi, new sports series of two daily forms)

Pop5 (Quibi, new daily series focused on short format music)

prodigy (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Pulse News (Quibi, new daily series of short news in Spanish)

Punk (Quibi, new reboot of the short form prank series)

The Rachel Hollis Show (Quibi, new short-format daily motivation series)

The repetition (Quibi, new daily sports series in short form)

Run this city (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Saturday report (Quibi, new series of current short-form events)

The sauce (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Sexology with Shan Boodram (Quibi, new daily series of short talks)

Pasta shape (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Indicated (Quibi, new revival of the short form game series)

60 of 6 (Quibi, new daily series of short news)

Scroll skrrt (Quibi, new series of short talks)

Speed ​​race (Quibi, new daily series focused on short games)

Sunday report (Quibi, new series of current short-form events)

Survive (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

A million thanks (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Trailers (Quibi, new series of short daily trailers)

Untitled TSN Sports Show (Quibi, new daily sports series in short form)

The weather today (Quibi, new meteorological series of short daily duration)

When the streetlights continue (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

You don't have these (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Deadwater Fell (Acorn, new miniseries)

April 7

The Last O.G. (TBS, season 3)

April 8:

Who wants to be a millionaire (ABC, new revival game show)

Ghost Busters (A&E, season 2)

Celebrity ghost stories (A&E, new docuseries)

The circle france (Netflix, new French competition series)

The gene: an intimate story (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Liar (SundanceTV, season 2)

April 9th

The good fight (CBS All Access, Season 4)

Total fine (E!, Season 5)

April 10th:

Brewer brothers (Netflix, new comedy series)

Sell ​​big easy (HGTV, new docuseries)

April 11:

Alaska Animal Rescue (National Geographic, new docuseries)

April 12th:

Killing Eva (BBC America, Season 3; moved April 26)

Unsafe (HBO, season 4)

to run (HBO, new comedy series)

Belgravia (Epix, new drama series)

The good way (PBS, new docuseries)

ID breaking now (Research discovery, new docuseries)

April 13th:

The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (ABC, new competition series)

Songland (NBC, season 2)

lost paradise (Spectrum Originals, new drama series)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV, new docuseries)

Good Eats: Reloaded (Cooking channel, season 2)

Botched (E!, Season 6B)

YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1, season 3)

Water donkeys (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

The stranger (Quibi, new drama series in short form)

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi, new drama series in short form)

60 states of fear (Quibi, new short form anthology horror series)

Elbe against black (Quibi, new series of short competitions)

Fight like a girl (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Let's roll with Tony Greenhand (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

April 14th

Deadly capture (Discovery, season 16)

Deadliest Catch – Bloodline (Discovery, new docuseries)

One day at a time (Pop TV, Season 4; time slot premiere)

April 15:

America lady (FX on Hulu, new limited drama series)

The real housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo, season 10)

What we do in the shadows (FX, season 2)

Deadly withdrawal (Discovery Research, Season 2)

The files of innocence (Netflix, new true crime docuseries)

April 16th

In the dark (The CW, Season 2, moved from May 28)

Fauda (Netflix season 3)

Barrett-Jackson Live (Story / FYI, new season of car auction series)

April 17th

Bosch (Amazon Prime, season 6)

Home (Apple TV +, new documentary series)

Too hot to handle (Netflix, new dating competition series)

April 18th

Jungle Animal Rescue (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

April 19th

Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Disney XD, season 3)

Pacific heart beat (PBS, season 9)

The last Dance (ESPN, new documentary series)

Dragnificent! (TLC, new docuseries)

Dragnificent: Behind the queens (TLC Go, new series of complementary interviews)

April 20th:

Dragnificent! (TLC, new docuseries; time slot premiere)

The midnight gospel (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

Cooking with cannabis (Netflix, new competition series)

Middleditch and Schwartz (Netflix, new improv comedy series)

Iron Sharpens Iron (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

April, the 21st

Accused: Guilty or innocent? (A&E, new true crime docuseries)

April 22:

Win the desert (Netflix, new British competition series)

H20: the molecule that made us (PBS, new drama series)

April 23rd

They were here (HBO, new docuseries)

Growing Hip Hop (WEtv, season 15)

Sanctuary (Sundance Now; US premiere of the Swedish drama series)

April 24

Defending Jacob (Apple TV +, new limited drama series)

After life (Netflix season 2)

April 26

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime, season 2)

Lifetime (Starz, season 3; final season)

Heterodox (Netflix, new limited series of drama in Yiddish language)

Uncensored (TV One, season 3)

April 27

I know this is true (HBO, new limited drama series)

Joe's mug (Quibi, new series of short trips)

Floor (Quibi, new series of short competitions)

April 29:

Normal people (Hulu. New drama series)

Extra curricular (Netflix, new drama series)

Nadiya's lunchtime (Netflix, new cooking series)

Spying in the wild (PBS, season 2)

April 30th:

Dads Advice (NBC, new drama series; time slot premiere)

TBA for April:

Normal people (Hulu, new drama series)

May 1:

Betty (HBO, new comedy series)

Hollywood (Netflix, new drama series)

Go up (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Annoying (Apple TV +, new comedy series)

Remy and Boo (Universal Kids, new animated series for children)

May 3:

Thousands of millions (Showtime, season 5)

The real housewives of Potomac (Bravo, season 5)

May 4:

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart (Discovery, new cooking competition series)

Camp getaway (Bravo, new docuseries)

Duff takes the cake (Food network, season 2)

May 5th:

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo, season 12)

May 6th:

Goalkeeper (FXX, season 11)

May 8:

Solar opposites (Hulu, new animated comedy series)

The whirlpool (Netflix, new drama series)

May 10:

Undoing (HBO, new limited drama series)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic season 2)

May 11:

The third day (HBO, new limited drama series)

Judgment by the media (Netflix, new docuseries)

May 12:

Star Girl (The CW, new drama series; moved from May 26)

15 th of May:

The great (Hulu, new comedy series)

Battlebots (Discovery, season 3)

may 17th:

Hightown (Starz, new drama series)

May 18:

High school (ABC, season 16)

May 20th:

The 100 (The CW, Season 7; final season)

May 21th:

Love island (CBS, season 2)

25 of May:

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel, season 3)

Exam (AMC, new drama miniseries)

May 28:

In the dark (The CW, season 2)

May 29:

Ramy (Hulu, season 2)

Central Park (Apple TV +, new animated comedy series)

may 31:

Snowpiercer (TNT, new drama series)

Laurel Canyon (Epix, new documentary miniseries)

TBA:

Homecoming (Amazon Prime, season 2)

Frozen in time (HGTV, new docuseries)

Delayed

Fargo (FX, Season 4; moved from April 19)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, new drama series; moved from April 12)

Scream (Showtime, new limited documentary series)

Love fraud (Showtime, new limited documentary series)



Shows waiting for mid-season that remain undated:

The great north (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Definitive label (Fox, new competition series)

next (Fox, new drama series)

Filthy rich (Fox, new drama series)

United we fall (ABC, new comedy series)

The surprising race (CBS, season 32)

The orville (Hulu, Season 3; new network)

Love beth (Hulu, new comedy series)