Brad Marchand's memorable chirps as a Bruins star voted the best and worst trash talker in the NHL, again

%MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd11% %MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd12%

The National Hockey League Players Association released its player survey on Tuesday, and in a surprising twist, Brad Marchand was the main trash talker.

%MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd13% %MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd14%

Taken before the break in the current NHL season, the NHLPA surveyed nearly 600 surveyed players and Marchand was named the best trash talker (25.87 percent). Y worst trash talker (10.59 percent). It marked the second year in a row that he won the honors.

%MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd15% %MINIFYHTMLa6d01eedc110792b85da85517f5454dd16%

While we don't always know what goes on ice and what is said among players, there are a few cases we are aware of, or we can assume that Marchand had something good to say, after all he was named the third funniest player in the NHL.

Here's a look at some of the newest birdies, by the way, we'll avoid the lick, featuring the best, worst, and worst of the NHL.

Marching against Patrick Sharp

NBCSN's Patrick Sharp tells a story of when his Chicago Blackhawks faced the Bruins in the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup final. Of course, Sharp had the last laugh when his Blackhawks won the Cup.

Marchand vs. Justin Williams

During last year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Justin Williams and Marchand had a friendly conversation on ice during Game 2 of their series. Williams got a high stick from Marchand. He then grabbed the chin strap and the two gaped at each other before the Carolina Hurricanes captain was escorted to the penalty area. Marchand sent it to the trash with a reminder that he also uses the "C,quot;.

Brad Marchand applies a penalty to Justin Williams, signals to Williams to go to the penalty area and causes it with the "C,quot; pic.twitter.com/1UukK3ZeQt – Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 12, 2019

MORE: Marchand teases Williams's captaincy in Game 2

Marchand vs. fans Dallas Stars

It appears that this happened in November 2018, however, when the 1-0 Bruins overtime is difficult to pin down. Marchand spent four minutes after earning a minor double for roughing in the second period. Five minutes later, he returned to the box with a 10 and two (misconduct and touch) and then, in the third period, he returned with Patrice Bergeron when the couple along with two stars had problems with the minors.

Marchand vs. Barack Obama

Although we are honest, Barack Obama had the best birdie in 2012 (mark 2:03).