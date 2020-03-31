Boosie Badazz Gets Surprisingly Overwhelming Support After Announcing 2024 Presidential Campaign

Instagram

The followers and followers of the rapper & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; They mainly support his political desire, and one person replied, 'Yes sir, I am all on my way to the Asap record.'

After getting her own reality show, Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil boosie) is likely to get into politics next. The rapper-turned-reality TV star has just announced on his Instagram page that he will run for president in 2024.

Apparently, after planning his campaign, the 37-year-old shared a retouched photo of himself in a suit with a sign that read "Boosie For President 2024." In the caption, he wrote: "YOUR OFFICIAL IM RUNNING 2024 doesn't 🧢 just talk to my people‼"

Boosie meets some of the requirements to run for president. You are over 35, the minimum age to run, was born in the United States and has lived here for over 14 years. He, however, has a criminal record and it is unclear whether that would prevent him from pursuing his dream in the White House.

Boosie's fans and supporters reacted quickly to his post and surprisingly support his plans. "Yes sir, we are all headed to the Asap registry," wrote one eager voter. Another similarly exclaimed, "Shidd already got my vote."

"I would vote twice for him," said another. "I have my vote! Make America light up," read another comment. Someone else added, "Yezzir! Clean up this country boosie boo lol."

Others already imagined what would happen if Boosie were elected as president. "MAAANN, WE CAN BE IN THE WHITE HOUSE SHOT DICE AND BBQ & # 39; N," one joked. Another joked: "Mayne, I see forgiven student loans, the maximum on food stamps, legalized marijuana, etc."

While it's unclear whether or not Boosie is joking with his presidential race announcement, you may want to set a better example in the future if you mean it with your Instagram post. The Baton Rouge rapper, whose reality series "Badazz Boosie" will premiere in the spring of this year, recently nearly had trouble getting a naked woman during his Instagram Live.

"Instagram told me they would take my Instagram if they saw more nudes," he explained during another live Instagram feed on Wednesday, March 25. "So I just e-mailed them and e-mailed them back and asked if everyone could dance and shake that a **. Do you know what I'm saying? I'm waiting for that answer. So that's what we're waiting for QTP ".